Rick Scott hails Senate passage of his bipartisan building security bill

The Senate has passed a bill co-authored and co-sponsored by U.S. Sen. Rick Scott that Scott says will beef up security for federal buildings.

“This good legislation will make sure that when the Federal Protective Service makes safety recommendations for federal offices and buildings, they are quickly reviewed and taken into consideration,” Scott said.

“Federal agencies must do everything necessary to serve the American people while keeping public servants safe. I applaud the Senate for the passage of this important legislation and urge its immediate passage in the House of Representatives.”

The bill (S. 3613), which Scott collaborated on with Democratic U.S. Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan, compels federal agencies to respond within 90 days to FPS recommendations.

If those security enhancement suggestions are rejected, a written explanation of that decision would be required.

Scott’s Office notes that there is a disconnect between FPS recommendations and implementation in the federal government.

“In fiscal years 2017 through 2021, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) found that FPS submitted over 25,000 facility security recommendations, yet agency facility security committees completely ignored 57 percent of those recommendations. When agencies did acknowledge the FPS guidance, they only implemented 27 percent of the recommended security measures,” read a statement from Scott’s Office.

“Every day, Americans across the country visit federal buildings for work and to access critical services — and they deserve to feel safe and secure in those spaces,” Peters added.

“This commonsense, bipartisan bill will ensure that federal agencies are following the most up-to-date security recommendations to protect both these facilities and the people in them.”