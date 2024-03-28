March 28, 2024
Florida business leaders urge Congress to support innovation
Digital transformation, IoT, Internet of Things, Software technology development concept. Software engineer coding on laptop computer with innovation technology interface with circuit board, internet network on virtual screen

Letter to Florida's Congressional Delegation emphasizes the importance of technology to economic strength and global competitiveness.

This week, a letter is reaching mailboxes urging Florida’s Congressional Delegation to support technology and innovation, two key contributors to economic growth and global competitiveness.

The letter says, “Technology like artificial intelligence (AI) has become deeply embedded into many of their practices, creating efficiencies and increasing workplace productivity. Businesses and employees are leveraging AI to manage their workloads, allowing team members to focus on making high-value decisions, building relationships, and expanding their networks.”

Business leaders and conservative voices signed the letter, stressing the importance of policies and regulations that foster innovation and promote the adaptation of emerging technologies.

Signatures on the letter include leaders of the James Madison Institute, Associated Industries of Florida (AIF), the Florida Chamber of Commerce, the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association (FRLA), Americans for Prosperity, Florida Retail Federation (FRF) and Florida Ag Coalition.

America’s reputation as a leader in breakthrough innovation is partly owed to technology’s growing capabilities and expanding applications. AI is used across multiple sectors of Florida’s economy.

The letter describes how farmers use AI to increase crop size and fend off invasive pests and diseases. Retail business owners turn to AI to combat organized retail crime. Utilities depend on AI to redirect critical resources during a storm. Health care organizations rely on AI to help patients navigate the complexities of the health care system, which has been proven to improve patient outcomes.

The letter concludes, “We urge you to support a pro-tech policy that enables America to continue to lead the world in technology breakthroughs and innovation.”

Lawmakers in Washington are discussing a series of bills that would impact technology.

Congress’ priorities this year include addressing the artificial intelligence boom, keeping children safe online, protecting digital privacy, and increasing broadband access.

Business leaders agree that a regulatory framework could help prevent bad actors from misusing technology. That said, both technology producers and AI users agree that we must tread carefully.

Many of the leaders in the letter convened in January for a Lunch & Learn event hosted by the AIF Foundation to discuss how AI can transform businesses and power Florida’s economy forward.

In February, AIF announced a Coalition for the Future of Artificial Intelligence in Business, led by former Rep. Jamie Grant. The coalition aims to bring business sectors together to develop guidelines for accountable and innovative AI policies and educate and engage policymakers to ensure responsible regulation.

