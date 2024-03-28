Epic Universe reveals ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ land

Universe Orlando has offered a sneak peak of Epic Universe’s land devoted to “How to Train Your Dragon.”

How to Train Your Dragon — Isle of Berk is one of five lands in the new theme park opening next year. The land centered around the popular film franchise will contain four attractions, one live show, and character and dragon meet-and-greet experiences, Universal said.

“Coming out of the theater and going into work the next day, it’s like we have to build this. I want to build Berk,” said Kathy Pacitti, an executive producer at Universal Creative, about the land set between the second and third movies in the “golden age of harmony” between Vikings and dragons.

Universal described an immersive, colorful Viking village built by a lagoon and featuring a pair of 40-foot-tall Viking statues.

“Guests visiting Berk will encounter one of the most breathtaking environments Universal has ever created — complete with immense architecture featuring hand-carved details, lush landscaping, and extraordinary heights of rolling hills surrounding vibrant dragon houses and local establishments,” the company said.

“Everywhere guests look within the bustling village, they’ll find endless activity — from active dragons in their natural habitats and sheep attempting to disguise themselves as Terrible Terror dragons to sporadic bouts of fire — making Isle of Berk an attraction unto itself.

The rides include Hiccup’s Wing Gliders, a family thrill coaster set on a glider contraption; Fyre Drill, a dragon-headed boat where passengers blast water cannons at flame-like targets; and Dragon Racer’s Rally, a flying ride. For younger visitors, Viking Training Camp is an interactive play area.

Adding to the entertainment will be the live show called “The Untrainable Dragon.”

“Inspired by Universal Beijing Resort’s wildly successful ‘Untrainable’ show, this dragon-filled live spectacular takes guests on an unforgettable journey with beloved characters Hiccup, Toothless, Gobber, and Astrid as they work together to solve the mystery of The Untrainable Dragon,” Universal said.

“This heartwarming story comes to life with captivating musical numbers, breathtaking sets and life-sized dragons soaring overhead.”

In Berk, when you are hungry, Mead Hall will feature a savory menu with meats, fish, sandwiches as well as meads and cider. Two quick-service restaurants will also be available.

Like any theme park, you can expect to find merch. Four stores — Viking Traders, How to Treat Your Dragon, Hiccup’s Work Shop and Toothless’ Treasures — will be open in the land.