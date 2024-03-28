March 28, 2024
Some Democrats see ‘political games’ in Florida Supreme Court delay
Image via Adobe.

Jacob Ogles

Woman with referendum ballot making decision on white background, closeup
Opinions were expected Thursday. None came.

The political world is anxiously awaiting decisions on whether two constitutional amendments will appear on ballots this Fall. But with an April 1 deadline looming, the Florida Supreme Court released no news Thursday.

Rulings were anticipated regarding abortion rights and marijuana decriminalization. Now, some Democrats are questioning whether the court has pushed the issue into a holiday weekend intentionally.

“In a completely unprecedented move, the Florida Supreme Court is sitting on a decision that will impact the lives of women in Florida, all to play political games,” said Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

“Their deadline to decide if abortion is on the ballot is Monday. Floridians support access to reproductive care. They know we will vote to codify abortion rights. They are delaying because they KNOW they’re on the wrong side of history, and Floridians are going to vote like hell for our rights.”

Justices face an April 1 deadline to rule on whether any statewide measure may appear on the ballot in November. Friday is a pre-scheduled court holiday, recognizing Good Friday.

The state’s high court normally releases opinions in high-profile cases on Thursdays at 11 a.m., but did not do so on Thursday, instead posting on social media: “There are no Florida Supreme Court opinions ready for release today, March 28, 2024.”

That prompted immediate anger by some activists.

“They’ve had this for weeks — months. All a game,” tweeted social media user CathyNotToday2 on a progressive X account. “5 of 7 justices were appointed by DeSantis — some with ties to anti-abortion groups — all federalists. Florida courts are not based in delivering ‘justice.’ It’s constant appeasement to stroke the ego of a dictator.”

Democrats see a political opportunity if the measures do get approved for the ballot. In order to be approved, constitutional amendments require 60% voter support on the statewide ballot.

The campaigns to turn out voters in support of both the abortion and marijuana measures could be a boon for Democrats up and down the ballot, including President Joe Biden, who is up for re-election.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

