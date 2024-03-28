March 28, 2024
Ron DeSantis hails Harry Potter ‘cash cow,’ celebrates J.K. Rowling’s ‘genius’
Image via tipster who wants to remain anonymous.

A.G. Gancarski

DeSantis Harry Potter
'They are just printing money with Harry Potter.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis is recounting the magic of a recent vacation, with kind words for a famous author and her creation that is bringing big money to Central Florida.

“In Spring Break, we took our kids to Universal Islands of Adventure in the Studios and it was crowded. But like when you went into those Harry Potter areas, it was packed. Unbelievable,” DeSantis said in Fort Lauderdale.

“I mean, they are just printing money with Harry Potter. You know, J.K. Rowling is just a genius for what she, I mean, it’s like the intensity and all that. So that’s been a cash cow for Universal.”

The Governor also talked about an expensive transaction he had at the park.

“My kids, you know, we were in there, Harry Potter. You get a little tin of chocolate and it’s $30 for a tin of chocolate. Literally, the cashier is like, ‘Do you realize this is $30?’ Because I guess a lot of people get upset,” DeSantis recounted.

“I was like, you know, I didn’t realize that, but I probably didn’t assume anything else.”

DeSantis was at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter-Hogsmeade at Universal’s Islands of Adventure on March 12.

In the image depicted, per a tipster, he purchased butterbeer at Honeydukes.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

