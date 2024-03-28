Last Call for 3.28.24 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Floridians won’t know until Monday whether abortion rights and recreational pot will be on the ballot this year.

The Florida Supreme Court heard arguments about both proposed constitutional amendments weeks ago. Justices in both instances appeared skeptical of Attorney General Ashley Moody’s arguments against placing them on the ballot.

The abortion rights amendment, backed by the political committee Floridians Protecting Freedom, would block restrictions on abortion before the point of viability, which is approximately 24 weeks into term.

Moody’s office argued the amendment was misleading because it doesn’t consider the potential for more restrictive federal regulations limiting abortion, which could potentially be enacted due to the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision in 2022.

Though he referred to fetuses as the “unborn,” Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Carlos Muñiz said the proposed text doesn’t appear “deceptive” — the Court review focuses specifically on whether a proposed amendment sticks to a single subject and if the ballot summary or title are misleading.

The cannabis amendment, meanwhile, would allow for the sale and possession of recreational marijuana. The group behind the amendment — Smart & Safe Florida — has maintained it followed a road map laid out by the court when the Supreme Court permitted a medical marijuana amendment to make the ballot.

The Attorney General’s office argued the proposal could confuse voters as well, specifically that it could mislead voters into believing they could not face prosecution from the federal government, which still schedules cannabis as an illicit drug.

The argument appeared to fall flat, as the summary proposed by the political committee that supported it, Smart & Safe Florida, states that the amendment “does not change, or immunize violations of, federal law.”

“You get a lot of gnashing of teeth. You get a lot of people (who) try to offer analysis. And then once this stuff actually comes into, you know, rubber meets the road, turns out they were full of hot air.”

— Gov. Ron DeSantis, on the opposition to his congressional map.

Today is opening day in Major League Baseball and the weekend is loaded with games, including both Florida teams opening at home.

The Tampa Bay Rays open the season with a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays. On Saturday, the first pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET, and Sunday at 1:40 p.m. ET (both on Bally Sports Sun).

The Rays finished last year with a record of 99-63, the second-best mark in the American League. Unfortunately, the only team with a better record, the Baltimore Orioles, was also in their division. The Rays lost in the wild card playoffs to the eventual World Series champions, the Texas Rangers.

This season, expectations for the Rays are lower. DraftKings.com has the Rays tabbed as the fourth favorite in the five-team American League East ahead of only the Boston Red Sox.

Miami opens at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Saturday’s first pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET, and Sunday’s is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. ET (both on Bally Sports Florida).

The Marlins finished 84-78 last season and were not particularly active in the offseason. Miami signed first baseman Trey Mancini and traded for catcher Christian Bethancourt and shortstop Nick Gordon, but they saw former World Series MVP Jorge Soler sign as a free agent with the San Francisco Giants while infielder Joey Wendle signed with the New York Mets.

DraftKings.com has the Marlins picked fourth in the National League East ahead of only the Washington Nationals.

Also tonight:

7 p.m. — New York Islanders @ Florida Panthers

