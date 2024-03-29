March 28, 2024
Ron DeSantis dismayed with ‘very far left’ RFK VP pick

A.G. GancarskiMarch 28, 20244min0

Ron DeSantis Newsmax
'Those are actions that speak louder than words.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis isn’t excited by Nicole Shanahan’s selection as the running mate for independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy.

“Well, it’s certainly an indication that his instincts are left and I think people have known that. I think he’s made an effort to try to appear more in the center. But as you know, when you’re underwriting the campaign of somebody like George Gascon in L A, one of the most notorious George Soros progressive left prosecutors, when you underwrite all these very left wing causes, you know, those are actions that speak louder than words,” the former Republican candidate for President said of the wealthy attorney from California.

“So a candidate, a Vice President can can go up and start saying things that sound reasonable. But you look at that track record, I think that’s going to strike a lot of voters as being very far left. And, you know, I think most voters that are disenchanted with Joe Biden, think he’s been too far left. We don’t need to go further left than that.”

The Governor made the comments Thursday on Newsmax.

He has had occasion to comment on Kennedy in the past, at times memorably, such as during the fall where it seemed like he was suggesting that Kennedy could lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) if DeSantis was elected President.

After pressure, he said he really meant was that he wanted Kennedy on a “bipartisan task force” about COVID-19 vaccines.

DeSantis also had occasion to dispel “chatter” about the unlikely scenario of Kennedy as a running mate, saying “on the bulk of issues, I think he’s a liberal Democrat.”

That said, DeSantis also suggested he could draw Kennedy voters in a General Election better than presumptive nominee Donald Trump.

“RFK Jr. will be a vessel for anti-lockdown and anti-Anthony Fauci voters if Trump is the nominee. If I’m the nominee, they all go to me because I stood up against Fauci,” DeSantis said in October.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

