Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 3.29.24

The Florida Supreme Court must make a consequential decision between now and Monday, April 1, on whether to allow two significant ballot initiatives on the November 2024 ballot.

If approved by voters, one of the proposed constitutional amendments would allow the sale and possession of recreational marijuana, a move that would rapidly be embraced by the state’s already established medical marijuana industry. One of Florida’s dominant medical marijuana companies, Trulieve, donated more than $40 million to finance the effort to get the measure on the ballot.

The court’s review centers on whether the amendment addresses a single subject and whether the ballot summary and title are misleading.

Attorney General Ashley Moody asked the court to block the marijuana amendment from the ballot, but the scope of questions during the Supreme Court hearing suggested that several Justices were skeptical of her reasoning.

The group behind the amendment — Smart & Safe Florida — has maintained it followed a road map laid out by the court when the Supreme Court permitted a medical marijuana amendment to make the ballot.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has already expressed concern about the initiative’s broad impact, although he has also suggested that he expects the Supreme Court to allow the measure to go before voters. Sixty percent of those voting on the amendment must say “yes” for the initiative to pass.

The expected court action comes right after the Legislature passed a highly contentious bill with restrictions on the hemp industry, which some view as a way to sideline a potential competitor to the soon-to-be burgeoning recreational marijuana market. The bill passed the House by a relatively narrow 64-48 vote, although the Senate unanimously passed it. There have already been calls for DeSantis to veto the bill.

The other proposed amendment the court must review is an abortion rights measure that would block the state from prohibiting abortion up to the point of viability, which is usually around 24 weeks of pregnancy.

Moody has also asked the court to block this measure as well. Once again, there appeared to be pushback from some of the Justices when they held oral arguments in early February.

The court’s looming decision on the abortion rights initiative comes as the Supreme Court has yet to render a much-anticipated ruling on the fate of Florida’s existing ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The Legislature first approved the ban in 2022 before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which had been the guiding precedent on when states could regulate abortion.

The legal challenge against the law, however, centers on whether the ban violates the state constitution and a privacy clause that was first approved by voters in 1980. The state Supreme Court have cited that clause when it struck down previous abortion laws passed by the Legislature. A decision to uphold the 15-week ban would presumably require the Florida Supreme Court to also overturn its previous rulings.

If the state Supreme Court does uphold the 15-week ban, then a ban on abortions after six weeks would take effect 30 days later. Legislators approved the stricter ban in 2023 after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

— TOP STORY —

“Pop the cork: Ron DeSantis signs measure to allow bigger wine bottles” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — Wine lovers in Florida will soon be able to buy bottles larger than a gallon after DeSantis signed legislation expanding the size of bottles available for retail sale.

The measure (HB 583) allows retail sales of wine bottles of 4.5 liters, 6 liters, 9 liters, 12 liters or 15 liters. Current law restricts sales to 1 gallon (about 3.8 liters) or reusable containers holding 5.16 gallons.

The changes take effect July 1.

“Prior to signing this bill, a bottle like this was not able to be sold in a store like this in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said at a bill signing ceremony at Wine Watch, a wine retailer in Fort Lauderdale, holding up a sample 15-liter bottle. DeSantis noted consumers can currently order such bottles online anyway, so “there was really no public policy reason why we should have this regulation.”

Rep. Chip LaMarca sponsored the bill. It received just one “no” vote on its way to passage, from Rep. Clay Yarborough. The bill, though, had been filed in the Legislature the last five years before making the breakthrough during the Regular Session.

— EPILOGUE —

“DeSantis’ office quietly backed ban on wind energy in Florida — onshore or off” via Emily J. Mahoney of the Miami Herald — DeSantis’ office quietly helped write a bill to curtail wind energy in the state of Florida, email records provided to the Tampa Bay Times show. A version of that bill is now awaiting DeSantis’ signature to become law, which will ban offshore wind turbines in state waters. It also proposes to delete the majority of references to climate change found in state law, the Times previously reported. Florida lawmakers passed the bills, Senate Bill 1624 and House Bill 1645, in early March, even though the state has no operational wind farms because Florida generally has slower wind speeds. Still, the ban on offshore turbines in state waters puzzled and frustrated opponents, who pointed to the fact that wind energy technology is rapidly improving and offshore wind energy could become more feasible in the near future. The bill’s sponsors, including Sen. Jay Collins, said if that happens, they will repeal the ban.

— OTHER STATEWIDE —

“Federal judges uphold Florida map, but raise questions on whether race motivated DeSantis” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A federal court has ruled that the Legislature didn’t act with race as a motivating factor in approving Florida’s congressional map. The same can’t be said for DeSantis, a ruling states. Regardless, the court found that the map doesn’t violate the U.S. Constitution. While a state challenge to the map remains ongoing, it’s unclear if the federal ruling will be appealed. “It is not enough for the plaintiffs to show that the Governor was motivated in part by racial animus, which we will assume without deciding for purposes of our decision,” the ruling reads. “Rather, they also must prove that the Florida Legislature itself acted with some discriminatory purpose when adopting and passing the Enacted Map.”

“Some Democrats see ‘political games’ in Florida Supreme Court delay” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The political world is anxiously awaiting decisions on whether two constitutional amendments will appear on ballots this Fall. But with an April 1 deadline looming, the Florida Supreme Court released no news Thursday. Rulings were anticipated regarding abortion rights and marijuana decriminalization. Now, some Democrats are questioning whether the court has pushed the issue into a holiday weekend intentionally. “In a completely unprecedented move, the Florida Supreme Court is sitting on a decision that will impact the lives of women in Florida, all to play political games,” said Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell. The state’s high court normally releases opinions in high-profile cases on Thursdays at 11 a.m. but did not do so on Thursday.

“Pulling ‘a fast one?’ State criticized over new migrant health care dashboard” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — Florida’s health care regulatory agency recently rolled out a new dashboard meant to give the public the answer to that question. However, the Agency for Health Care Administration’s (AHCA) new dashboard does not include some of the caveats to that information that was provided in a mandatory report on the same subject that was given to legislators weeks earlier, including a finding that the agency was “not able to find any obvious correlation” between the amount of uncompensated care provided by hospitals and the level “of illegal aliens” who were treated at the facilities. The report submitted to the Legislature also notes that “high levels of uncompensated care are more associated with rural county status than illegal immigration percentages.”

“DeSantis says his children will have ‘flip phones’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis is going old-school with future technology purchases for his three children. Rather than buy them iPhones or even Blackberries, Madison, Mason, and Mamie will get treated to telephony that constitutes a blast from the past. “Our kids are too young to have any phones. We’ve decided that when they do get a phone, (it’s) probably not going to be a smartphone. It’s going to be one of those old flip phones that we used to have where they can make a call if they need anything from us. But we don’t have to worry about all the hundreds of different apps,” said DeSantis. Ironically, DeSantis has noted young Mason’s propensity to look up sports lines with purloined smartphones already. “‘He knows how to ask for the odds,’ DeSantis said before Florida State’s football game against North Alabama last year.

— 2024 —

“Poll: Donald Trump evokes more anger and fear from Democrats than Joe Biden does from Republicans” via The Associated Press — Many Americans are unenthusiastic about a November rematch of the 2020 Presidential Election. But Trump appears to stoke more anger and fear among Americans from his opposing party than President Biden does from his. A new poll finds that Democrats are more likely to report feeling “fearful” or “angry” about the prospects of another Trump term than Republicans are about the idea of Biden remaining in the White House. The emotional reaction Trump inspires may work in his favor too, though, since the poll also found that Republicans are more excited about the prospect of a Trump win than Democrats are about a Biden victory.

“The Biden-Trump cash gap is starting to show in 2024 campaign” via Jordan Fabian of Bloomberg — Trump’s campaign is hard up for cash while Biden’s is awash in it. And it’s beginning to show. Gone are the days of the signature rallies packed with thousands of supporters and campaign barnstorming that marked Trump’s first two White House runs. The Republican has largely been on off the trail. Trump has held just a single campaign event since clinching the GOP presidential nomination on March 12: a rally funded by supporters of an Ohio Senate candidate. Instead, he’s showed up at courthouses to deal with his myriad criminal cases, stopped at UFC fights and sneaker conventions, and taken part in a pair of golf championships at his South Florida club.

“Trump attacks daughter of judge overseeing hush money case” via Zach Montellaro of POLITICO — Trump on Thursday attacked the daughter of the judge overseeing an upcoming criminal trial in New York, the second time he has done so in two days. Trump has launched an assault on Loren Merchan, the daughter of New York State Justice Juan Merchan, who is presiding over a case centering on allegations that he concealed hush-money payments to a porn actress during the 2016 Election. The trial is set to begin April 15. “Judge Juan Merchan is totally compromised and should be removed from this TRUMP Non-Case immediately. His Daughter, Loren, is a Rabid Trump Hater, who has admitted to having conversations with her father about me, and yet he gagged me,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“The Christian reaction to Trump’s Bible endorsement goes deeper than you think” via AJ Willingham of CNN — Trump is officially selling a patriotic copy of the Christian Bible themed to Lee Greenwood’s famous song, “God Bless the USA.” “Happy Holy Week!” Trump announced on social media Tuesday, during the most solemn period of the Christian calendar, the last week of the Lenten season marking the suffering and death of Jesus. “As we lead into Good Friday and Easter, I encourage you to get a copy of the God Bless The USA Bible.” The concept of a Bible covered in the American flag, as well as a former President’s endorsement of a text Christians consider to be sacred, has raised concern among religious circles. It’s also raised questions about Trump’s motivations, as Trump finds himself in the middle of several expensive legal battles.

“Trump would need new tactics to steal the 2024 Election” via Ed Kilgore of New York Magazine — Hanging over the 2024 presidential rematch between Biden and Trump is the possibility of another contested result. Aside from a handful of liberal pundits who have fantasized about Congress refusing to certify a Trump victory on grounds that the 14th Amendment bans high federal office for past “insurrectionists,” the major reason for worry emanates from the horrible example set by Trump in 2020 and by his ever-more-adamant if still unsubstantiated claims that the race was “rigged.” There’s no reason to assume he’ll accept defeat in 2024, particularly now that he’s beginning to repeat some of his 2020 hogwash about voting by mail being inherently fraudulent and his even older fabrications about Democrats relying on illegal votes from noncitizens.

“Trump’s Truth Social is a meme stock. So, what happens next?” via Brian Stelter of Vanity Fair — The Trump Media & Technology Group began trading on the Nasdaq this week, with the market symbol DJT, using the former President’s initials. The stock soared in initial trading, earning Trump billions of dollars on paper, since he is the majority shareholder. But the sky-high valuation of Trump Media “doesn’t really make any sort of sense in the business context,” reporter Scott Nover says. According to one estimate, the social network has only 5 million monthly visits. So, Truth Social isn’t very social at all.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“South Carolina to use ‘unconstitutional’ congressional map after Supreme Court silence” via Christine Zhu of POLITICO — South Carolina will use a congressional map a federal court ruled was “unconstitutional” in this year’s election, following uncertainty around the timing of the Supreme Court’s review of a district that a lower court deemed was racially gerrymandered. Republican lawmakers shuffled thousands of Black voters out of the state’s 1st District, represented by GOP Rep. Nancy Mace, to make the Charleston-area district more reliably red. The state NAACP sued, arguing that the legislature’s action was unconstitutionally discriminatory.

“New Senate leadership tussle is a throwback to the old days” via Carl Hulse of The New York Times — When Sen. Mitch McConnell decided to step aside from his leadership role at the end of the year, it signaled the turning of a new page in the chamber. But the intensifying battle to replace him, between Sens. John Cornyn and John Thune and possibly others, is really a throwback to an earlier era when leadership races in Congress were crowded and sometimes messy affairs featuring prominent figures and dueling factions. For all the power they wield in Congress, Senate leaders have not had to fight too hard for their positions in recent years. McConnell, the current record-holder with almost 18 years at the top, did not face an opponent when he first won the job in 2006. He remained unchallenged until last year when he had to fend off a weak coup attempt by Sen. Rick Scott.

“House Republicans press ahead with effort to remove Alejandro Mayorkas” via Lindsay Wise and Michelle Hackman of The Wall Street Journal — House Republicans are pushing ahead with their effort to remove Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas from office, as Republicans seek to highlight their disapproval of President Biden’s record on immigration ahead of this Fall’s election. More than a month after the House impeached Mayorkas for allegedly refusing to enforce the nation’s immigration laws, Speaker Mike Johnson notified the Senate that the House would formally transmit the articles of impeachment on April 10, setting the stage for a trial in that chamber almost immediately after Congress returns from recess. Johnson and the 11 Republican impeachment managers, who would play the role of prosecutors in a Senate trial, sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, urging him to schedule the trial quickly, rather than try to quickly dismiss the charges.

“Democrats see rescuing Speaker Mike Johnson as best bet for Ukraine aid” via Mike Lillis and Mychael Schnell of The Hill — A growing chorus of Democrats say promising to protect Speaker Johnson from a budding conservative coup could be their best chance to secure military aid for Kyiv that has been stalled on Capitol Hill for months. Johnson left Washington last week vowing to take up the explosive issue of foreign aid when lawmakers return in mid-April from a long holiday recess. But hard-line conservatives in the GOP conference are firmly opposed to sending billions of dollars more to Ukraine, particularly if it’s not combined with efforts to secure the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Tensions rising in Congress over how to fund rebuilding of Baltimore’s collapsed bridge” via Anthony Adragna of POLITICO — Two days after Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed, signs of friction — or outright reluctance — are emerging among some lawmakers about using new federal dollars to rebuild it, even as Biden implores Congress to fully fund the recovery. “It was kind of outrageous immediately for Biden to express in this tragedy the idea that he’s going to use federal funds to pay for the entirety,” Rep. Dan Meuser. “This is a crisis situation, but it needs a plan, not a knee-jerk spend reaction.”

“Business leaders urge Congress to support innovation” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — This week, a letter is reaching mailboxes urging Florida’s Congressional Delegation to support technology and innovation, two key contributors to economic growth and global competitiveness. The letter says, “Technology like artificial intelligence (AI) has become deeply embedded into many of their practices, creating efficiencies and increasing workplace productivity. Businesses and employees are leveraging AI to manage their workloads, allowing team members to focus on making high-value decisions, building relationships, and expanding their networks.” Business leaders and conservative voices signed the letter, stressing the importance of policies and regulations that foster innovation and promote the adaptation of emerging technologies.



— DOWN BALLOT —

“Ken Welch, Rick Kriseman endorse Charlie Justice as ‘clear choice’ for Pinellas County Commission” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — St. Petersburg’s current and former Mayors are both endorsing Pinellas County Commissioner Justice for re-election to his District 3 seat. Incumbent Mayor Welch — who served with Justice on the Commission before he was elected Mayor — and former Mayor Kriseman are, like Justice, both Democrats. They are the first official endorsements from elected leaders announced this election cycle, though there are likely more to come as campaigning ramps up. Justice called both Welch and Kriseman “transformative” leaders and said they and others “cannot afford to let partisan extremists take us backward.”

— LOCAL: S. FL —



“Anika Omphroy on probation for violating campaign finance laws” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Former state Rep. Omphroy is on probation after pleading no contest to violating campaign finance laws. The Lauderdale Lakes Democrat must complete community service each month as part of her sentence. Broward County court records show Omphroy in October changed a plea on four charges of false reporting of campaigning expenditures. Her plea shifted them from “not guilty” to “nolo contendere.” She was sentenced to 12 months of probation and must do four hours of community service each month. The sentence runs through Oct. 9 this year, and she must meet all special conditions of probation by Sept. 9. The records cite Florida campaign finance statute, specifically a section restricting if a candidate “falsely reports or deliberately fails to include any information required by this chapter.”

“After successful Spring Break crackdown, Miami Beach city manager says she’s resigning” via Aaron Liebowitz of the Miami Herald — Miami Beach City Manager Alina Hudak tendered her resignation Thursday, a much-anticipated move expected to shake up City Hall on the heels of a successful effort to change the tenor of Spring Break in South Beach. Hudak said in a memo to the city’s elected officials that she will remain with the city for another 90 days, departing June 26. “It has been one of my greatest career achievements to serve as the City Manager of this beautiful, historic and global destination,” she wrote. City spokesperson Matt Kenny said Hudak has “no confirmed plans at this time” for a new job after she leaves Miami Beach.

“Another state ethics investigation of Francis Suarez dropped” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — State ethics officials have dismissed another complaint against Miami Mayor Suarez, finding “no probable cause” to believe he accepted pricy Formula One and World Cup tickets for government influence. The decision comes a month after the Florida Commission on Ethics tossed another complaint filed by Democratic activist Thomas Kennedy over Suarez’s use of city security staff during his short White House bid.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill pleads not guilty in elder-abuse arrest” via Ryan Gillespie and Cristóbal Reyes of the Orlando Sentinel — Hill, a fierce advocate for the city’s downtrodden, is facing explosive charges of elder exploitation and fraud that could mean the rest of her life in prison after a grand jury indicted her on multiple felony counts. Hill, 58 and first elected in 2013, pleaded not guilty Thursday and posted $40,000 bond following her morning arrest. The case centers on her relationship with a 96-year-old constituent in her downtown-area district, which burst into public view last week when an Orange County judge issued an injunction barring her from accessing the elderly woman’s bank accounts and homes, which Hill had taken control of.

“Amid teacher shortage, Valencia College to offer elementary education bachelor’s degree” via Leslie Postal of the Orlando Sentinel — Like counterparts across Florida, Orange and Osceola county schools have scrambled in recent years to find teachers, even hiring hundreds from foreign countries to fill open spots in their classrooms. They should soon have a new option: A new bachelor’s degree program in elementary education offered through Valencia College, with the goal of providing teachers for the two counties’ public schools. The Valencia program aims to appeal to students for whom attending the University of Central Florida — traditionally the state’s largest supplier of new teachers — or other four-year institutions is not feasible, so the hope is it will grow the pool of teachers available to local schools.

“Orlando cost of living: $100,298 to live ‘comfortably,’ study says” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — Central Florida is such a low-wage landscape that we spend most of our time talking about what residents must do just to keep roofs over their heads. Frankly, that’s a pitiful goal. No one grows up dreaming of barely scraping by. Most people also want to save for retirement and their kids’ college education. And take vacations. But because this is a community that runs on — and courts — low-wage jobs, we’re consumed with discussions about how people who make $30,000 a year can make ends meet. That’s why I did a double-take when I read a recent study about the “Salary Needed to Live Comfortably” in each American city.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Hillsborough advocates get a jump on campaign for special school tax” via Marlene Sokol of the Tampa Bay Times — A coalition of Hillsborough County civic groups on Thursday urged the public — and a divided School Board — to get behind a special tax that would fund higher pay for teachers. School Board members are scheduled to vote Tuesday on a November referendum that will ask Hillsborough voters if they approve of a property tax of $1 for every $1,000 of assessed taxable value. For a home assessed at $306,000, minus a $25,000 homestead exemption, which works out to about 75 cents a day. Supporters say Hillsborough schools need the money to keep up with other districts in the Tampa Bay area and statewide that already have similar taxes and can pay higher salaries to employees who are in short supply.

“Here’s a look at Tampa Bay’s reclaimed water, and the future of reuse” via Michaela Mulligan of the Tampa Bay Times — There are a couple of things we can agree on. Tampa Bay is growing. Like a lot. By 2050, some estimates say the region’s population will swell by nearly 1.5 million people, adding to the roughly 5 million who are already here. And all those people need water. Tampa Bay is lucky. The area is sandwiched by water. What we drink comes from three sources: rivers, groundwater from wells, and desalinated seawater. But there is another resource parts of the region draw upon to relieve pressure on our drinking supply — reclaimed water. It’s a highly treated wastewater that is typically used by residents to water their lawns or gardens, and by businesses to cool equipment.

“How inflation of 10 items in Tampa compares to the rest of the U.S.” via Stacker — The past two years of inflation have hit home for all Americans, but it hasn’t hit the same everywhere. Inflation typically moves in unison across regions, and the same has been true for the rampant inflation recently. However, there are slight differences in price changes across regional economies, which become more pronounced at the metro level. In Tampa, annual inflation was 3.9% in January, compared to 3.1% nationally. Some other goods aren’t easy to transport or can be more susceptible to supply chain disruptions for certain regions. Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to compare the change in cost of 10 commodities in Tampa to national price changes for the same items in February, the latest data available.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Jeremy Matlow, John Dailey draw battle lines as Charter Review Board delivers pay raise, ethics plan” via Jeff Burlew of The Tallahassee Democrat — The city’s Charter Review Committee delivered its final recommendations — including a proposal to give City Commissioners a pay raise — during Wednesday’s City Commission meeting. City Commissioners voted to accept the CRC’s report and act on proposed charter amendments during their next meeting on April 10. And while the discussion was relatively minimal, both Mayor Dailey and City Commissioner Matlow signaled where they stood on a couple of the proposals. Matlow said he was against giving City Commissioners a pay raise while contract negotiations drag on between the Tallahassee Fire Department’s union and the city. Both sides have accused the other of delay tactics. Dailey appeared to throw cold water on giving the city’s Independent Ethics Board the authority to handle whistleblower complaints involving City Commissioners, the Inspector General’s Office and their staffs.

“Jacksonville will save and digitize hundreds of volumes of records dating back to 1870” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — The journey into Jacksonville’s past starts with an elevator ride to the basement of City Hall (yes, it has a basement) and down a corridor to a windowless room where hundreds of bound volumes sit in wall-to-wall bookcases that require turning sideways to walk between them. The records date back some 150 years and tell a story of Jacksonville that mixes high drama with everyday tidbits of what it was like to live and work in the city over that time. There’s the volume that has the minutes of the City Council’s first meetings after the devastating Great Fire of 1901 when city leaders were scrambling to recover. The handwritten, flowing cursive writing for those minutes is historic in its own way — a throwback to an era of penmanship long before computer keyboards.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“211 helpline gets private funding lifeline to continue in Sarasota County” via Adaure Achumba of WTSP — The phone lines will continue ringing as the 211 helpline for Sarasota County gets a lifeline of its own. County Commissioners cut the $109,000 annual funding to United Way of Suncoast which runs the program. Before the April 1 deadline, a private citizen stepped up to cover the funding for two years to give the program a new lease for the future. “To basically say ‘No, we’re not going to get the money after accounting has done it for 25 years’ it’s just plain selfish,” Hugh Culverhouse Jr., a Sarasota philanthropist, said. Culverhouse expressed strong passion as he spoke about the situation. His offer to pay for the 211 program came after Sarasota County Commissioners doubled down on their 4 to 1 vote not to continue funding the 24-hour helpline. “211 is vital to the county because so many people, whether caused by old age or mental problems, have simple questions that they need the 211 to help them,” Culverhouse explained.

“Water quality advisory issued for high bacteria levels at Park Shore Beach in Naples” via NBC2 — Health officials in Collier County issued a water quality advisory for Park Shore Beach in Naples due to a large amount of Enterococcus bacteria found in water samples Thursday. The Florida Department of Health in Collier County (DOH-Collier) advises against any water-related activities in the area due to an increased risk of illness in swimmers. The sampling showed the level of bacteria was above the level established by state guidelines. The advisory will continue until bacteria levels are below the accepted health level state guidelines.

“Housing Alliance nonprofit launches, searching for Collier County solutions” via Florida Weekly — Finding housing that is affordable has been a growing problem in Collier County for decades, greatly impacting the workforce, fixed-income seniors and low-income residents the most. In the last two years, it became a crisis when Collier County experienced a 50% increase in rents, the highest rental increase in the nation, making homeownership for those struggling to get by nearly impossible. According to Collier County, nearly 50,000 households are cost-burdened, meaning they spend more than 30% of their income on housing expenses; and more than 24,000 of those households are deemed severely cost-burdened spending more than 50% of their income on housing expenses. This growing crisis is impacting many facets of the community including local business retention and recruitment efforts, the economy, traffic caused by commuters, homelessness, and demand for already stressed social services agencies.

— TOP OPINION —

“The overlooked truths about Biden’s age” via Frank Bruni of The New York Times — To listen to the fretting over how many hours a day Biden can vigorously work, how many speeches he can authoritatively deliver and how many miles he can comfortably travel is to get the sense that he’s independently on the hook for the nation’s welfare. That he’s more action figure than decision-maker. That, um, he alone can fix it. That he shoulders all the responsibility.

The President of the United States is only as good as the advisers around him, whose selection reflects presidential judgment, not stamina.

We acknowledge as much when we discuss how a President might fill or has filled his cabinet.

But that weirdly dissipates when we start tallying Biden’s birthdays. We attach as much weight to digits as to discernment, or we imply that the former wipes out the latter. Yes, age can erode judgment — if a person’s cognitive health is in marked and clear decline. But Biden’s situation is more cloudy than clear, and nothing about it suggests to me that he’d treat governing as cavalierly as Trump would (and did) or assemble a team as ragtag as Trump’s — or, for that matter, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s.

Yes, Trump is about three and a half years younger and often peppier than Biden. Biden is about 300 times saner and always more principled than Trump. That’s the infinitely more important contrast between the two men, and we should never, not for a nanosecond, sweep it aside.

Really, how many people say to themselves: Heck, Biden may be the guy with a proper respect for democracy, won’t blow air kisses at murderous tyrants and doesn’t sound like a fascist, but that Trump sure can shout louder, talk faster and clomp around more thuddingly! He’ll bring the vim to trashing democracy that Biden can’t muster for preserving it. I guess I’ll go with Trump!

— OPINIONS —

“Trump’s Bible grift is going to backfire” via Eugene Robinson of The Washington Post — Trump could be making a big mistake hawking the “God Bless the USA” Bible to his MAGA supporters. Some of them might actually read it. This latest grift might well flop, like Trump Steaks and those hideous gold-colored “Never Surrender” sneakers he’s trying to sell for $399. For its opportunistic timing alone — the rollout is happening during Holy Week, the most sacred time on the Christian calendar — the Bible venture deserves to be smitten by a wrathful marketplace. If the MAGA faithful do buy those Bibles and look inside, however, they will find myriad reasons to forsake their profoundly flawed political hero.

“Florida’s new social media ban makes a big splash but here’s how it will cost us” via the Miami Herald editorial board — If news is consumed in sound bites and headlines on social media, Florida’s new social media ban for minors could be a big win for lawmakers and DeSantis. They get to claim, “We’re fighting for children” — no doubt that’ll be the sound bite — and hope that Floridians stop paying attention when the law is caught up in legal challenges that might prevent it from ever taking effect. It’s hard to feel any sympathy for the so-called “Big Tech” companies that will be impacted by it. And who doesn’t agree that social media presents serious risks to children and young teenagers? Accountability for tech companies, which control so much of the flow of information today, is welcome.

“Protecting youth or infringing upon fundamental rights? Examining the First Amendment implications of HB 3” via Khara Boender for Florida Politics — In an age where digital connectivity shapes the very fabric of our society, Florida’s newest social media legislation, HB 3, stands out for its significant restrictions on internet access — particularly for younger users. DeSantis recently signed HB 3 into law, raising questions about preserving First Amendment rights in the digital sphere. A significant provision of HB 3 would prohibit those younger than 14 from owning social media accounts and mandate the termination of accounts already created by users under 14. While we appreciate and share Florida lawmakers’ concern toward younger internet users, we question the effectiveness of this approach. HB 3, though perhaps well-intentioned, poses challenges to the First Amendment rights guaranteed to all Americans, regardless of age. Young people will be denied the opportunity to engage in the online exchange of ideas and stay informed about current events that shape the world in which they are growing up.

“Put Hillsborough teacher pay on ballot” via The Tampa Bay Times editorial board — The Hillsborough County School Board is scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether to put an additional property tax on the November ballot. School officials say they need the money to increase salaries so that Hillsborough can better compete with neighboring counties for teachers and other school staff. We’ll address the merits of any tax increase later this year if the referendum proceeds; the narrow question for Board members now is whether this issue warrants a countywide vote.

— ALOE —

“Jumps ‘like a pogo stick’: Critically endangered lemur species born at Jacksonville Zoo” via Beth Reese Cravey of The Florida Times-Union — A Coquerel’s sifaka, a critically endangered type of lemur known for jumping vertically like a pogo stick, was born recently at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens. The female infant is the third of its species born at the zoo in as many years and is one of five currently there, according to zoo spokesperson Emily Long. Native to Madagascar’s dry northwestern forests, Coquerel’s sifaka are part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan, with 50 of them at U.S. zoos. “Every single offspring is crucial to the species’ longevity,” Long said. “The success the zoo has with this species has been truly remarkable and something we are incredibly proud of.”

“Epic Universe reveals ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ land” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Universe Orlando has offered a sneak peek of Epic Universe’s land devoted to “How to Train Your Dragon.” How to Train Your Dragon — Isle of Berk is one of five lands in the new theme park opening next year. The land centered around the popular film franchise will contain four attractions, one live show, and character and dragon meet-and-greet experiences, Universal said. “Coming out of the theater and going into work the next day, it’s like we have to build this. I want to build Berk,” said Kathy Pacitti, an executive producer at Universal Creative, about the land set between the second and third movies in the “golden age of harmony” between Vikings and dragons.

“Tampa art professor aims to collect world’s largest archive of used handmade solar eclipse viewers” via Ray Roa of Creative Loafing — Ever since seeing 2017’s total solar eclipse with students, University of South Florida Photography Professor Jason Lazarus has been obsessed with handmade eclipse viewers. In April he turns that passion into a public art project. Lazarus’ goal is to create the world’s largest archive of used handmade solar eclipse viewers. Lazarus’ passion for eclipse viewers started small. Watching the 2017 eclipse, he was surprised to discover that his interest in students’ handmade eclipse viewers nearly equaled his interest in the eclipse itself. “There is a certain physical dance of movements to finding just the right angle to get the moment of illumination inside,” says Lazarus. “Like a photo developing in front of you in a dark room, a jolt runs through you when a growing eclipse suddenly appears.” Part of being an artist, Lazarus now tells audiences across the county, is acting on these moments of inspiration.

