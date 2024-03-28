Ron DeSantis says his children will have ‘flip phones’

Florida’s Governor is going old-school with future technology purchases for his three children.

Rather than buy them iPhones or even Blackberries, Madison, Mason, and Mamie will get treated to telephony that constitutes a blast from the past.

“Our kids are too young to have any phones. We’ve decided that when they do get a phone, (it’s) probably not going to be a smartphone. It’s going to be one of those old flip phones that we used to have where they can make a call if they need anything from us. But we don’t have to worry about all the hundreds of different apps,” said Ron DeSantis.

Ironically, DeSantis has noted young Mason’s propensity to look up sports lines with purloined smartphones already.

“‘He knows how to ask for the odds,” DeSantis said ahead of Florida State’s football game against North Alabama last year.

Siri proclaimed Florida State’s home game against North Alabama a “toss-up” because there was no betting line on the contest, upsetting the six-year-old.

DeSantis told a rally crowd in New Hampshire that Mason had “been going back and forth with Gov. Chris Sununu about this Patriots-Dolphins game.”

“And so, on the way over here,” DeSantis said. “he grabs my wife’s phone; he knows how to do Siri on the iPhone. He asked Siri, who’s supposed to win the Dolphins versus the Patriots? And Siri said the Dolphins are favored by 9.5 points to which Mason responded: ‘Gov. Sununu is going to be really sad when he hears that the Patriots may lose.’”

The Governor made the comments on Fox News Wednesday to Sean Hannity.

The host elicited the comments by discussing how some parents have restricted their children to land lines and barred their youth from cell phones before high school, with DeSantis also arguing an in-class cell phone ban has led to the kids “learning better” and being “happier” than the year before.