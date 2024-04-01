Gov. DeSantis rips Joe Biden for not owning up to ‘transgender visibility’ declaration

Florida’s Governor is weighing in on President Joe Biden’s official acknowledgement of Easter Sunday as a “Transgender Day of Visibility,” suggesting that his subsequent disavowal of it raises questions about who is running the White House.

During a stop in Miami, Gov. Ron DeSantis made light of the message confusion between the President and his comms shop.

“Wait a minute. He said that didn’t happen. He said he didn’t do it,” DeSantis said, referencing comments the President made Monday at the White House.

“Which raises the question: Either he’s not being honest with the public or he really didn’t know what was going on. And so my question would be, who’s running the presidency? Is it a bunch of woke 20-something-year-old White House staffers that just put out this drivel whenever they want?”

“So I don’t know who’s in charge, the fact that he’s not owning up to it,” DeSantis continued. “Either way it’s bad; either he’s not being honest or he really didn’t have anything to do with it.”

March 31 has been the day for that commemoration since 2009, while Easter’s date changes from year to year. But that didn’t stop a chorus of GOP outrage over the weekend, with people protesting that the two observances are incongruous.

The President’s declaration, per the release from the White House, was intended to “honor the extraordinary courage and contributions of transgender Americans and reaffirm our Nation’s commitment to forming a more perfect Union — where all people are created equal and treated equally throughout their lives.”

During the same press conference, DeSantis offered nostalgic commentary on a time when corporations weren’t scared of overtly Christian branding around Easter, and suggested their failure to do so represented a new “religion” all their own.

“You know, you go back, you can see there’s a picture that will get circulated on the internet sometimes of the New York City skyline and I think it was from, like, the 1950s. I think it was Good Friday and you had the buildings lit up with crosses. It was, like, big crosses and that was not done, I don’t think, by government. I think it was just done by companies, whoever is managing that doing that,” DeSantis explained.

“Now, you know, you would not see that type from corporate America or anything like that. So it shows you kind of, I think the people that are deviating to more what Biden is doing, you know, that is ultimately, you know, a type of religion that they’re trying to advance in this society.”