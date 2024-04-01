April 1, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis acknowledges it’s ‘not the norm’ for states to retrieve people from foreign countries

A.G. GancarskiApril 1, 20243min0

Related Articles

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Supreme Court allows voters to weigh in on marijuana legalization

HeadlinesSouth Florida

2 Town Council seats up for grabs in Bay Harbor Islands election Tuesday

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Florida politicos react to Supreme Court ruling putting abortion on 2024 ballot

Ron DeSantis
'If there are going to be big State Department flights, that hopefully will take care of most of the remainder.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis is continuing to address the state’s effort to bring people back from Haiti, which he says has led to 200 people returned to Florida at taxpayer expense.

He is also acknowledging an increased federal role and suggesting that Florida’s latest mission is closer to the end than the beginning, though there “probably are some more” flights headed to the state before the mission is ended.

“Now you have more State Department involvement in that and, which is really how it should be, right? I mean, it’s odd, it’s not the norm to have a state going into Israel … or going into Haiti (and bringing back) its citizens,” he said during a press conference in Miami.

“Usually that would be the U.S. government that would do that. But that necessarily wasn’t necessarily what was happening, at least with the speed and user-friendliness that we had hoped would happen for our residents. And so we’ve stepped up and filled the void yet again.”

DeSantis added that “if there are going to be big State Department flights, that hopefully will take care of most of the remainder.”

The evacuees are just a fraction of the over 500 people who signed up on the state’s Division of Emergency Management assistance portal for Floridians and other Americans trapped in the Caribbean country.

Costs for this operation are undisclosed. These can add up, especially given a lack of oversight or need to cap expenses. The Israel evacuation flights last year cost Florida taxpayers $19 million, as the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

DeSantis said “Christian missionary groups” were among the priority rescues last month, and said that nonresidents could also be brought to Florida at taxpayer expense.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLincoln Project trolls Donald Trump over Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley protest votes

nextGov. DeSantis rips Joe Biden for not owning up to 'transgender visibility' declaration

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Florida Supreme Court rules abortion rights will appear on Florida’s ballot
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more