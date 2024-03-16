March 16, 2024
Gov. DeSantis confirms rescue flights to Haiti for ‘Christian missionary groups’
Image via Fox News

DeSantis Fox News
Details are vague: 'We don't want to say anything too publicly about what exactly we're doing until it happens.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis is giving more details into an operation apparently underway to bring Americans back from Haiti.

“I have authorized rescue flights like we did in Israel after the October 7th (Hamas attacks) because we’ve got a lot of folks who are part of Christian missionary groups and they do things to try to actually help a very troubled country. And so they really are doing good work, they need to get out,” DeSantis said.

Operational details, meanwhile, such as cost and vendors getting the contracts, are still not to be divulged to the public. These can add up: the Israel flights cost $19 million, as the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

“We don’t want to say anything too publicly about what exactly we’re doing until it happens,” DeSantis said. “It’s a very dicey situation. But we do feel an obligation to go in and help Florida citizens who were caught in the crossfire of a very difficult situation.”

The announcement of rescue flights follows the Division of Emergency Management launching an assistance portal for Floridians and other Americans trapped in the Caribbean country amid yet another round of domestic unrest.

The portal consists of a fill-in-the-blank form that requests the name, exact location, gender, birth date, cellphone number, email, information about Florida residency and the trapped person’s passport number, issue date, and expiration date. Additionally, the state wants to know if people are traveling with animals or as part of a group needing help, as well as contact information for someone stateside and the desired arrival location of the travelers.

The Governor made the comments Friday night on Fox News to Sean Hannity.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

