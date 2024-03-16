Gov. DeSantis confirms rescue flights to Haiti for ‘Christian missionary groups’

Gov. Ron DeSantis is giving more details into an operation apparently underway to bring Americans back from Haiti.
“I have authorized rescue flights like we did in Israel after the October 7th (Hamas attacks) because we’ve got a lot of folks who are part of Christian missionary groups and they do things to try to actually help a very troubled country. And so they really are doing good work, they need to get out,” DeSantis said.
Operational details, meanwhile, such as cost and vendors getting the contracts, are still not to be divulged to the public. These can add up: the Israel flights cost $19 million, as the Tallahassee Democrat reported.
“We don’t want to say anything too publicly about what exactly we’re doing until it happens,” DeSantis said. “It’s a very dicey situation. But we do feel an obligation to go in and help Florida citizens who were caught in the crossfire of a very difficult situation.”
The announcement of rescue flights follows the Division of Emergency Management launching an assistance portal for Floridians and other Americans trapped in the Caribbean country amid yet another round of domestic unrest.
The portal consists of a fill-in-the-blank form that requests the name, exact location, gender, birth date, cellphone number, email, information about Florida residency and the trapped person’s passport number, issue date, and expiration date. Additionally, the state wants to know if people are traveling with animals or as part of a group needing help, as well as contact information for someone stateside and the desired arrival location of the travelers.
The Governor made the comments Friday night on Fox News to Sean Hannity.
Dont Say FLA
March 16, 2024 at 11:14 am
Can you just promise to surrender yourself to Jesus in USA to qualify for one of these Rhonda Xian Airlines tickets to Florida?
Or is a previously existing baptism, demonstrably on record, required for qualification?
Is your boarding pass your Bible with a worn cover and many folded pages that indicate you didn’t buy it yesterday? Is that works, finally those Bibles in hotel/motel nightstand drawers will be of some value, assuming those Bibles are normally found in nightstand drawers in Haiti.
Ron Forrest Ron
March 16, 2024 at 11:45 am
But why? Isn’t it the biggest honor possible for Christian proselytizers to become martyrs for Jesus?
If the Christian missionaries (aka colonialist proselytizers) cut and run from Haiti, doesn’t their Backing Down undermine their claims regarding the power of Christ?
Why is Rhonda waging a war on Christianity with his messaging that the One True Lord can have His followers run out of town by gangs of stupid punks with AR15s?