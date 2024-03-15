Gov. DeSantis won’t press insurers for lower rates ahead of 2024 storm season

Florida’s Governor is urging residents worried about the state’s homeowners’ insurance market to relax and trust reforms already passed to work, as he sidestepped a question about if he had plans to sit down with the “insurance industry” and push for lower rates.
Gov. Ron DeSantis joked that if he could “wave a magic wand,” he’d “love for them (the insurance companies) to offer you a dollar a year or whatever,” but added that’s “not how a market works.”
Rather, he noted that seven new private insurers have come into Florida recently, helping to “depopulate” Citizens Property Insurance, which is the state’s insurer of last resort. He also said there are “other companies that are looking to enter Florida’s market,” but didn’t offer examples.
“Ultimately, you’ve got to have people that want to come in and do business in the state. They didn’t really want to do that as much prior to these reforms. I think those reforms have seen more capital come in, but it’s ultimately a private market and you’ve got to do that.”
DeSantis made the comments in Winter Haven on Friday, in his latest attempt to reassure Floridians that the shaky insurance market isn’t poised for collapse.
His comments have run the gamut on property insurance, including an observation last month that Citizens was “not solvent.”
“We can’t have millions of people on that because if a storm hits, it’s going to cause problems for the state,” DeSantis said on CNBC’s “Last Call.”
Other eyebrow raising remarks include how he last year blamed the Legislature for not implementing insurance reforms he wanted, then refused to say what those reforms were when asked directly.
DeSantis also made news during a 2023 radio interview with a Boston host as part of his presidential campaign, when he suggested homeowners should “knock on wood” and hope the state didn’t get hit by a storm.
Meanwhile, forecasters foretell problems, given the Atlantic already has heat more typical of May than late Winter.
Accuweather predicts a “blockbuster” storm season, especially given the fading El Nino pattern that insulated Florida from storms in 2023.
Ron DiSaster
March 15, 2024 at 12:20 pm
It’s all the corrupt roofing companies that are driving the prices of insurance insane. Yet he won’t even do a single thing to address that issue, and Florida is the only state to have this problem. Kinda weird.
It’s like he’s trying to be grossly incompetent.
Cheesy Floridian
March 15, 2024 at 12:29 pm
Doesn’t seem like he wants to really put in the hard work for Floridians and get us lower home insurance. He would rather hold a press conference and continue his war on woke instead of fixing real world issues. He sucks
GARY SALTERS
March 15, 2024 at 12:30 pm
DON’T MEAN TO BLAME THE FLORIDA HOMEOWNERS AND TAXPAYERS BUT THE PEOPLES WHO VOTED FOR THIS MAGA GOP NUT WELL THIS IS WHAT YOU GET A MAGA NUT WHO DO NOTHING BUT TELL LIES AND PASS THE BLAME ON TO OTHER PEOPLE AND THEN TELL THE PEOPLE OF FLORIDA TO KNOCK WOOD AND PRAY THAT THE STATE OF FLORIDA DON’T GET HIT BY A MAJOR HURRICANE THIS SUMMER INSTEAD OF WORKING TO PASS REAL INSURANCE REFORM THAT WILL HELP GET INSURANCE COOMPANY FROM LEAVING THE STATE AND THAT WILL LOWER INSURRANCE RATES FOR HOMEOWNERS HERE IN FLORIDA INSTEAD HE HAVE SPENT THE BETTER PART OF LAST YEAR AND THE START OF THIS YEAR IN IOWA TRYING TO BE THE NEW ORANGE COLOR MAGA NUT THE PEOPLE OF IOWA SAID NO TO HIM NOW THE PEOPLE OF FLORIDA NEED TO SAY NO TO THIS MAGA NUT ENOUGH SAID
Paul
March 15, 2024 at 12:33 pm
He won’t press them for lower rates…just more campaign contributions.
Michael K
March 15, 2024 at 1:02 pm
“Not how the market works?” says the governor who has inserted themself in numerous “market” activities in his ill-fated and DeSatrous “anti-woke” nonsense.
How much money is the insurance industry pumping into Rhonda’s purse?
Elmo
March 15, 2024 at 1:34 pm
Like Trump, DeSantis does not care about everyday Floridians.