Seal of Fine Arts legislation earns Gov. DeSantis’ signature

Gov. Ron DeSantis is signing off on legislation that will establish a statewide “Seal of Fine Arts” program in the Florida Department of Education (FDOE).

The measure (HB 523), introduced by Republican Reps. Jennifer Canady and Dean Black, included a number of Democratic co-introducers, a sign of its noncontroversial nature.

The legislation, passed by the House and Senate in February, creates a pathway toward honoring the most exemplary practitioners of creative endeavors in the state’s K-12 system beginning next school year.

The recognition goes to graduates who have gotten three course credits in dance, music, theater or visual arts, such as painting and sculpture, with “A” grades, provided they have completed two of the following criteria.

They could finish an International Baccalaureate, Advanced Placement, dual enrollment or honors course in their medium with at least a “B” average, participate in a district or statewide group’s juried event, or have completed 25 volunteer hours of arts-related community service and presented on their experiences.

Alternatively, they could earn the seal via their creative portfolios, or by earning recognition from the school district or a higher authority for their original work.

The Governor approved the legislation on Wednesday.

The Board of Education is expected to flesh out the legislative criteria with rulemaking, and school districts are expected to do necessary work to implement the program.

There will be no fees for students who earn this honor.

However, expectations are that the FDOE will incur some minor costs in setting up the program.