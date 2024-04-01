Florida politicos react to Supreme Court ruling putting abortion on 2024 ballot

The Florida Supreme Court’s major ruling Monday will allow voters to weigh in on whether to amend the state’s constitution to protect abortion rights until the point of viability.

Ever since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, Democrats across the country have seen the benefits in elections. Pro-abortion rights candidates and ballot measures have outperformed expectations based on past election results. Florida Democrats are hoping the same is true here this cycle, after Republicans shellacked the minority party in 2022.

Of course, 60% of voters will need to approve the language for it to take effect. But just a spike in turnout could greatly impact the election, even if the measure ultimately falls short.

Below is a compilation of reactions coming following the Florida Supreme Court’s decision.

— Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz: “I applaud the Florida Supreme Court’s decision today to allow a ballot initiative protecting abortion rights in the Sunshine State. Everyone deserves the right to make their own healthcare decisions, and this referendum gives women the opportunity to voice that opinion.”

— Florida House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell: “Because of extremist politicians, the young women of Florida today have fewer freedoms than their mothers and grandmothers. In 30 days, Florida will ban abortions after six weeks. That’s before many women even know they’re pregnant, and before a lot of tests for fetal health and viability can be done. Out-of-touch politicians have spoken loud and clear: they think they know better than us, and they should control our personal freedoms. They want to make personal health care decisions for us that they have no business making. They don’t care what we want. They don’t care what our doctors say we need. They don’t care about what’s right for our faith or our families. They don’t care that the majority of Floridians want to secure and protect access to safe, legal abortions. Floridians want, and deserve, the freedom to be healthy, prosperous, and safe. They deserve the freedom to make their own deeply personal health care decisions without interference from Tallahassee politicians. This ruling shows how critical it is that Floridians pass Amendment 4 this November, because it will protect abortion access in Florida’s constitution. An overwhelming majority of Floridians already think we should all have the freedom to make our own health care decisions. We must take the power away from out-of-touch extremist politicians and claim our rights ourselves come November. Extremist politicians and activist judges have been attacking our rights to make our own health care decisions, and that’s why it is so important that we enshrine abortion access as a stand-alone right in our state constitution. We must speak up and draw a bright line under what should be a personal and private decision made without government interference. We owe this to everyone in Florida’s past, present, and future. Floridians deserve the right and ability to make their own decisions on when, how, and if they have children. I look forward to Floridians making their voices heard on Election Day. I believe the people will come out in force to say loudly and clearly that this decision must stay between women and their doctors.”

— Democratic state Sen. Lori Berman: “I commend the Florida Supreme Court for recognizing the will of the more than 1.2 million Floridians who want to preserve abortion access in Florida’s Constitution. This is not just a victory for women’s reproductive rights, but also a crucial step towards upholding the principles established Roe. v. Wade. Floridians want the right to make decisions about one’s own body without government interference. It is fundamental to individual autonomy and dignity. Reproductive choices such as abortion are decisions between a woman and her physician. And now in November, Floridians will choose to enshrine that fundamental right in the Constitution.

— Democratic state Sen. Shevrin Jones: “Abortion IS healthcare, and every Floridian should be able to access the care they need without government interference. I applaud the organizers and advocates who gathered over 900,000 signatures to reach this moment and get this important measure on the ballot. This decision belongs with the people of Florida — not politicians. Extreme, draconian laws that limit or ban access to reproductive healthcare endanger the health and lives of Floridians and belong nowhere near our books. I look forward to working with the campaign team to mobilize voters across the state between now and November as we defend the fundamental right to bodily autonomy. “

— Democratic state Sen. Linda Stewart: “Yes on 4 Florida has worked hard to get this amendment on the ballot, and they fought harder against those who would like to see women’s freedom and autonomy taken away from them. I am glad the Supreme Court of Florida ruled in favor of taking the initiative to the people, and I hope to see further protections for women’s rights. There is nothing unclear about the choice being given to Floridians this upcoming November. Now is the time to register to vote and ensure our rights in the state’s constitution.”

— Democratic state Rep. Kristen Arrington: “Wow! I kinda can’t believe it. The Florida Supreme Court just ruled the Reproductive Freedom ballot initiative is CONSTITUTIONAL and will appear on the ballot this November. This is a BIG DEAL, but our hard work is just beginning. Not only does this initiative need to receive more than 60% of the vote this November, but we know the Republican majority in Tallahassee will never stop trying to strip reproductive freedom away from Floridians. The initiative will be won at the ballot box, but that’s not enough… we MUST elect legislators who stand-up to these bullies who want to take away your choice and your voice. We have to not only break the Republican supermajority, but also unelect the Republicans who work every day to take away your rights.”

— Democratic state Rep. Tom Keen: “I’m glad the Florida Supreme Court has cleared the way for this important ballot initiative to move forward, and I urge my fellow Floridians to make sure they are ready to vote in November.”

— Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell: “The Supreme Court’s decision to endanger the lives of millions of women in Florida by banning abortion before most women know they’re pregnant is outrageous and dangerous,” Mucarsel-Powell said. “Yet Rick Scott proudly stated he would have signed this ban — a ban with hardly any exceptions — into law if he were governor. Floridians are tired of extreme politicians who want to take away our freedoms. It has never been more important for us to show up this November to put an end to government interference, vote to protect abortion rights in Florida, and stop Rick Scott from passing a national abortion ban.”

— Republican congressional candidate Anthony Sabatini: “The members of the Florida Supreme Court that voted to allow the ambiguous pro-abortion amendment to be put on the ballot should be impeached & also NOT retained in the next election”

— Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried: “Today’s rulings prove exactly what is at stake at the ballot box,” Fried said. “Florida is now home to one of the strictest abortion bans in the country — a ban so extreme that most women won’t even know they’re pregnant before they pass the cutoff date. This November, it’s not just access to safe, legal abortion that’s on the line — it’s access to emergency medical care, medication abortion and contraception for the millions of women who depend on it each year. Reproductive rights initiatives have won on every ballot since Donald Trump paved the way for the fall of Roe v. Wade, because the majority of Americans agree that doctors should decide what’s best for their patients — not the government. Over one million Floridians signed the petition to get Amendment 4 on the ballot, and that same politically diverse coalition will ensure Florida remains a beacon of freedom in the South. Florida voters understand that voting yes on Amendment 4 in November is our last line of defense.”

— Republican Party of Florida Chair Evan Power: “We are very disappointed that a deceptively worded pro-abortion amendment is allowed to appear on Florida’s ballot in November. If passed, it will allow abortions up to 6 months of pregnancy and, thanks to a loophole, even to point of birth. Florida will become the most pro-abortion state in the southern U.S. That is NOT what Florida wants, and the Republican Party of Florida will fight to inform voters on the dangers of this amendment. It is of no surprise that Nikki Fried and the Florida Democrats will be celebrating this radical pro-abortion amendment on the ballot because their extreme agenda knows no bounds. FL Dem Chair Fried was even afraid to truthfully answer the simple question of whether a man could get an abortion. Florida voters know better and they will reject the radical agenda being pushed by FL Dems this November.”

— Yes on 4 Florida, which sponsored the proposed referendum: “Today the Florida Supreme Court ruled that Amendment 4 meets the requirements for this year’s ballot. Floridians WILL get a chance to vote to reject government interference with abortion. Celebrate by joining us on April 13th in Orlando!”

— Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee: “Now Florida women are facing an even stricter abortion ban, and their right to make their own health care decisions will literally be on the ballot this November. The fight against these new restrictions on access to abortion will shine a brighter spotlight on Rick Scott’s long, dangerous record of supporting draconian abortion bans. In November, Florida voters will stand up for women’s freedom to make their most personal medical decisions by rejecting this abortion ban and firing Rick Scott from the Senate.”

— Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee: “Today’s news is a serious blow for anti-abortion extremists Anna Paulina Luna and María Elvira Salazar. There’s no question that when abortion rights are on the ballot, Democrats, Republicans, and Independents alike turn out to vote to protect their freedoms. Floridians know that Luna and Salazar can’t be trusted to defend their rights. While voters were mourning the loss of Roe v. Wade, Luna and Salazar were celebrating the decision that has now led to chaos and heartbreaking stories across the country. However, Luna and Salazar certainly aren’t celebrating today — they know they’ll be held accountable for their anti-abortion records in November.”