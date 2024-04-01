Gov. DeSantis suspends embattled Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill

Gov. Ron DeSantis has suspended city of Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill, following her arrest last week on elderly exploitation and fraud charges.

Hill, 58, has served on the Commission for 10 years but was charged with three counts of elderly exploitation of more than $50,000, one count of scheming to defraud of more than $50,000, one count of mortgage fraud of more than $100,000 and one count of fraudulent use of personal identification of more than $100,000.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement officers conducted a 13-month investigation into Hill, who is alleged to have taken advantage of a 96 year-old resident, drawing down $100,000 from her account for personal expenses. According to police, those expenses included a trip to Miami, vitamins, dental surgery, perfume and a facelift.

Hill has disputed the charges and claims she’s innocent.

DeSantis’ action Monday is simply a suspension, and Hill could return to office if she’s found not guilty or exonerated while her term is still ongoing.

In brief remarks Monday at a press conference in Miami, DeSantis said it was normal for him to suspend a local municipal official who has been charged with a felony.

“For municipal officials it’s that criminal indictment that triggers that,” DeSantis said.

But he also contrasted his authority to suspend a city official as being restricted compared to his authority to remove a county-wide official from office. DeSantis claimed the authority is broader for county-wide officials.

He has suspended two Democratic elected state attorneys, Andrew Warren in Tampa and Monique Worrell in Orlando, for allegedly neglecting their duties. Warren and Worrell continue to fight those suspensions in court.

Orlando’s City Commission is comprised of Mayor Buddy Dyer and six Commissioners. As of Monday afternoon, Hill’s district website had removed mentions of her.

The suspension came hours before the Commission was scheduled to meet for the first time since her arrest.