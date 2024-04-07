Asked about a 2028 campaign, Ron DeSantis says he doesn’t ‘have any plans for the future’

Ron DeSantis isn’t committing to running for President again in 2028. At least not publicly.
The Governor told Fox News Channel viewers that he didn’t “have any plans for the future” when asked about a future run by Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures.
The comments are interesting in light of those being his first public remarks since a reported conclave with donors and supporters in South Florida, an event where appointed state officials such as Secretary of Education Manny Diaz, Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Jason Weida, and Secretary of State Cord Byrd blurred lines between the allegedly non-partisan policy side and the perpetual campaign of the political operation.
POLITICO Florida’s Kimberly Leonard notes that there was no discussion of 2028, even though the timing of the event, which counterprogrammed a big-dollar Donald Trump fundraiser, suggested that DeSantis was yet again trying to keep people on board after his 2024 campaign failure.
During Sunday’s television hit, DeSantis kept his reflections on the 2024 campaign in the state fairly generic.
“I am very, very confident that Florida is going to be a strong performance for Republicans up and down the ticket and we’ve worked very hard to bring it to this point and I’m excited about that,” he told Bartiromo.
The Governor has been coy about his future intentions since his decision to leave the presidential campaign after taking a big loss in Iowa, the crucible of his political ambitions where he failed to win a single county after months of supplication to Hawkeye State Republicans as a candidate.
“Oh, I haven’t ruled anything out. I mean, I think that, you know, we’re still in this election cycle so it’s presumptuous to say, you know, this or that. I think a lot happens in politics,” DeSantis said in February, addressing the 2028 question during a call with people who pledged to be his delegates at the GOP Convention.
“We’ll see what the future holds,” DeSantis said to a radio host in Iowa back in January, suggesting that he was indeed striving to keep the band together.
“Most of the people that supported me, whether activists, whether volunteers, whether fundraisers, you know, they’re all on board, you know, for what the future holds. So we’ll be active,” DeSantis promised.
