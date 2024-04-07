Daniel Eisinger campaign for Palm Beach Public Defender reports $100K haul in Q1

Daniel Eisinger, chief assistant to longtime Palm Beach County Public Defender Carey Haughwout, says he raised more than $100,000 in the first quarter of 2024 to succeed her.

Eisinger’s campaign reported the haul, inclusive of $85,000 from individual contributors and a $15,000 self-loan earmarked for a “comprehensive communications plan.”

Combined with cash collected last year, Eisinger has raised about $148,000, of which $45,000 is from his bank account, according to the Florida Division of Elections.

Official campaign finance reports for state and local offices in Florida are due Wednesday.

Eisinger said in a statement that he is “overwhelmingly grateful” for the support he’s received since announcing his candidacy in September.

“The decision voters make in this election may literally prove to be one of life or death for many clients,” he said in a statement. “We need to get this right by electing the most competent candidate for the job, which is why I intend to do everything in my power to ensure victory on Election Day.”

Eisinger carries an array of endorsements into the second quarter of 2024, including Haughwout, who called him “perfect for the position.” Other nods came from state Sen. Tina Polsky, state Reps. Joe Casello and Katherine Waldron, and a passel of advocacy group leaders and former elected officials.

“Daniel’s decades of experience at the Public Defender’s Office have been marked by an unflagging commitment to justice,” Casello said in a statement. “He has tirelessly worked toward securing liberty for indigent clients accused of crimes they did not commit — not to mention securing wraparound mental health services for those in need. There is no more principled or qualified individual capable of leading by example as our next Public Defender than Daniel Eisinger, a true man for others.”

Eisinger holds the seniormost staff-level position at the Palm Beach Public Defender’s Office. He’s been a public defender for 20 years.

He’ll face at least one Primary opponent in Adam Frankel, a term-limited Delray Beach City Commissioner and fellow Democrat. Between Nov. 1 and New Year’s Day, Frankel reported raising about $67,000.

So far, no Republicans are running.

The Primary Election is on Aug. 20, followed by the General Election on Nov. 5.