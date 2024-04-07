‘Overwhelming support’: Jay Shooster campaign reports crossing $500K for HD 91 bid

Democratic Boca Raton lawyer Jay Shooster has now raised more than half a million dollars toward his bid to represent Palm Beach County in the Florida House, according to his campaign.

Shooster’s campaign announced that it has amassed over $516,000 — $195,000 through his campaign account and $320,000 through his political committee, Future Leaders Florida — to unseat incumbent Republican Rep. Peggy Gossett-Seidman in House District 91.

That includes about $102,000 raised in the first quarter of 2024, according to Shooster’s filings with the Florida Division of Elections.

Official campaign finance reports for the first quarter are due Wednesday.

Shooster expressed gratitude for the “overwhelming support” his campaign has received.

“As we look ahead, buoyed by this momentum, we remain steadfast in our commitment to bring common sense back to the Florida Legislature,” he said in a statement.

Shooster’s campaign has also garnered notable endorsements from U.S. Reps. Lois Frankel and Jared Moskowitz, state Sens. Lori Berman and Tina Polsky, and state Reps. Joe Casello and Kelly Skidmore, among others.

A consumer protection lawyer, Shooster is known for targeting deceptive practices by, and winning cases against, major food companies. His career includes serving as an adjunct professor at Brooklyn Law School, advocating for responsible AI regulation and revitalizing the Florida chapter of the Jewish Democratic Council of America. He’s also involved in the Moms Demand Action movement for gun violence prevention.

He’ll face at least one Primary opponent in Michaelangelo Hamilton, an insurance agent and entrepreneur who defied age requirements in 2022 to run for Congress.

The winner will take on Gossett-Seidman, a twice-elected Highland Beach Town Commissioner who in 2022 defeated Boca Raton Council member Andy Thomson to win the HD 91 seat.

Through New Year’s Eve, Gossett-Seidman raised $52,000. Hamilton filed to run in January and has yet to report on his campaign finance activity.

HD 91 covers a southern portion of Palm Beach County including Boca Raton and parts of Highland Beach and West Boca. Previously a dependable Democratic stronghold, the district grew more conservative after redistricting in 2022.

The Primary Election is on Aug. 20, followed by the General Election on Nov. 5.