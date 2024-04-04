Personnel note: Matt Mitchell joins Minute Mail Political

Florida-based political strategist and pollster Matt Mitchell is joining the team at Minute Mail Political as Director of Survey Research.

In his new role, Mitchell will oversee the survey research and analytics department to help clients make data-backed decisions on their voter contact strategies.

Publicly launched in 2023 but operating since 2018, Minute Mail Political has built a reputation among high-profile political consultants and candidates for delivering high-impact direct mail quickly.

Founder and CEO Kyle Dunaway has more than 15 years of experience as a creative director, communications strategist, and creative consultant for more than a dozen Republican political consulting firms.

“Running a campaign effectively may seem like a daunting task, and while the strategies and tactics used throughout are often complex, the mail process really doesn’t have to be,” he said. “It comes down to simply connecting the right message to the right voter at the right time … test, adjust, and repeat. Adding Matt Mitchell to the team will allow us to keep a better pulse on where each campaign is at.”

Both Dunaway and Mitchell served as longtime directors for Data Targeting — one of Florida’s most influential political operations. Serving as the Creative Director and graphic designer for 7 years and Public Opinion Research Director, copywriter, and researcher for 14 years, respectively, Dunaway and Mitchell offer a broad set of skills that are sure to elevate any campaign.

“I’m honored to have Matt Mitchell on board. In our time at Data Targeting, we led so many hard-fought, successful races together,” said Dunaway.

“Through that time, we developed a unique synergy that will allow us to thrive while providing even better services to the candidates and consultants we serve. While the company’s core mission of making political mail simple remains, our complementary skillsets will not only broaden the company’s scope of services but will also sharpen the products and creative we currently provide as we incorporate a more methodical, sophisticated, data-driven approach.”