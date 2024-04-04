April 4, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Grimes Galvano expands practice into West Palm Beach
Grimes Galvano. Image via Facebook.

Drew WilsonApril 4, 20242min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Personnel note: Matt Mitchell joins Minute Mail Political

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 4.4.24

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Diagnosis for 4.3.24: Checking the pulse of Florida health care news and policy

Grimes Galvano
'Our firm is further strengthening the service we provide to our clients.'

The century-old multi-practice law firm Grimes Galvano announced that it is expanding into the West Palm Beach market.

The Bradenton-based firm, which opened an office in Sarasota two years ago, said growing its physical footprint will allow it to better serve its clients across the state.

“Grimes Galvano has a well-established history and reputation, and the last few years have highlighted our continued advancement, with the addition of now two more office locations and several new attorneys. By continuing to expand, our firm is further strengthening the service we provide to our clients,” said firm partner Bill Galvano, a former Senate President.

The expansion was praised by West Palm Beach attorney Gary S. Lesser, who is also the immediate past President of The Florida Bar.

“I have known the Grimes Galvano firm for a long time and am pleased they are expanding their practice to now have a presence here in West Palm Beach,” he said. “Their attorneys are consummate professionals with great legal minds, and they will be a welcome addition to the West Palm Beach legal community.”

Grimes Galvano traces its roots back to 1922, when E. Glenn Grimes and Alvan B. Rowe teamed up to launch a law firm in Palmetto. Its storied history includes employing the first woman attorney in the region and the first in Manatee County.

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 4.4.24

nextPersonnel note: Matt Mitchell joins Minute Mail Political

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories