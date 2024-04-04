Grimes Galvano expands practice into West Palm Beach

The century-old multi-practice law firm Grimes Galvano announced that it is expanding into the West Palm Beach market.

The Bradenton-based firm, which opened an office in Sarasota two years ago, said growing its physical footprint will allow it to better serve its clients across the state.

“Grimes Galvano has a well-established history and reputation, and the last few years have highlighted our continued advancement, with the addition of now two more office locations and several new attorneys. By continuing to expand, our firm is further strengthening the service we provide to our clients,” said firm partner Bill Galvano, a former Senate President.

The expansion was praised by West Palm Beach attorney Gary S. Lesser, who is also the immediate past President of The Florida Bar.

“I have known the Grimes Galvano firm for a long time and am pleased they are expanding their practice to now have a presence here in West Palm Beach,” he said. “Their attorneys are consummate professionals with great legal minds, and they will be a welcome addition to the West Palm Beach legal community.”

Grimes Galvano traces its roots back to 1922, when E. Glenn Grimes and Alvan B. Rowe teamed up to launch a law firm in Palmetto. Its storied history includes employing the first woman attorney in the region and the first in Manatee County.