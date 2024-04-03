Last Call for 4.3.24 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is beaming with pride after seeing Florida law enforcement officers and guardsmen in action on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Patronis spent Tuesday touring the stretch of border near Eagle Pass, Tex., where members of the Florida Guard, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission, and the Florida Highway Patrol are supporting Texas’ efforts to prevent unlawful border crossings.

The Floridians at the border were dispatched by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has been putting boots on the ground in the Lone Star State since 2021. The latest wave was sent in February.

“Today, I saw with my own eyes the Florida assets that are at Eagle Pass, Texas and I couldn’t be more proud of these men and women,” Patronis said before a pivot to the Biden administration’s border security record.

“Biden’s indifference to the border is bankrolling the drug cartels, it’s poisoning our children with fentanyl, and it’s facilitating greater amounts of human trafficking,” he said.

The CFO also pushed back on those who’ve characterized DeSantis’ deployments as a political stunt since Florida and Mexico do not share a border.

“When these folks cross the border, they don’t just stay in Texas. They’re coming to Florida, and many of them have dangerous intentions. Gov. DeSantis deserves much praise for deploying these assets, and as the guy who controls the checkbook, I’ll continue supporting this mission,” he concluded.

Evening Reads

Quote of the Day

“Their last few days together were marked by many special moments, beautiful scenery, and wonderful reflections on their lifetime together …”

— Sen. Dennis Baxley, announcing the unexpected death of Senate President Kathleen Passidomo’s husband, John Passidomo.

Put It on the Tab

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

The Governor — and the fine folks at the Florida Department of Transportation — could use a Turbo Tonic for putting 20 major road projects throughout the state into overdrive.

Despite pushback from some investor activists, Bob Iger is keeping the keys to his Magic Kingdom. Help him celebrate with a Glass Slipper.

We’ll wait for the recount to decide who it’s for, but either Lake Wales City Commissioner Daniel Williams or challenger Brandon Alvarado are due for a Close Call.

Breakthrough Insights

Tune In

Lightning still chasing playoff spot

Two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference meet as the Tampa Bay Lightning travel to Toronto to face the Maples Leafs tonight (7 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Sun).

Tampa Bay (41-26-7; 89 points) sits in fourth place in the Atlantic Division after a 4-2 loss to Detroit on Monday. With seven games remaining after tonight, the Lightning have not yet clinched a playoff spot. Mathematically, the Lightning are still alive for the division title but trail the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers by a margin that is likely too large to make up in the season’s final two weeks.

Toronto (43-22-9; 95 points) enters the game in third in the Atlantic Division, six points ahead of Tampa Bay and four points behind second-place Florida. Toronto closed the gap on the Panthers on Monday with a 6-4 win and can clinch a playoff spot with a point against the Lightning. The Leafs have been led by center Auston Matthews (62 goals, 36 assists, 98 points) and winger William Nylander (40 goals, 55 assists, 95 points) this season.

The potent combination could both end the season with over 100 points. Only three men have scored 100 points in a season in Toronto’s 106-year history, Matthews being the most recent in 2021-22.

Also tonight:

8 p.m. — Orlando Magic @ New Orleans Pelicans

