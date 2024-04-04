Moises Benhabib launches campaign for HD 115, vows to tackle affordability issues

Miami native Moises Benhabib, who spent nearly eight years at the U.S. Department of State, is running to represent Miami-Dade County in the House.

He hopes to succeed state Rep. Alina García, a fellow Republican, who is leaving after one term representing House District 115 to run for Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections.

If elected, Benhabib vows to tackle affordability issues, including lowering property taxes and reducing property insurance. He also plans to improve education, reduce traffic congestion, and build an even friendlier environment for Florida businesses.

“Miami is our home, and we must ensure it remains affordable for all residents,” he said in a statement. “It’s time to halt the exodus of locals who can no longer afford to call Miami home, let alone raise a family here.”

The son of Cuban immigrants and a G. Holmes Braddock Senior High School graduate, Benhabib earned a bachelor’s degree in government and world affairs from the University of Tampa on a full-ride Naval ROTC scholarship. He interned for the Republican National Committee in Tampa, after which he received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy Reserve and moved to Washington, D.C.

He then interned under U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and obtained a master’s degree in statecraft and national security affairs from the Institute of World Politics. In October 2014, while in graduate school, he began working for the State Department.

Benhabib worked in several roles at the Department, including as a foreign affairs officer and special assistant at the Bureau of Legislative Affairs. He left for a private-sector job as Senior Director of Juvare Federal and Defense in August 2022.

He also owns a real estate company, MIB Holdings, that operates properties in the Miami and Washington, D.C., areas, and is a board member of the World Affairs Council of Miami.

Benhabib will face at least two Primary opponents. One is Miami-Dade Fire Department Captain Omar Blanco, a former President of Metro-Dade Firefighters Local 1403.

The other is Alian Collazo, a recent transplant from the Tampa Bay Area who in February changed his voter’s registration address to that of freshman Miami Republican state Sen. Alexis Calatayud, whom he worked for as a chief of staff.

So far, no Democrat is running.

HD 115 covers Cutler Bay, Palmetto Bay, Pinecrest and the unincorporated neighborhoods of The Falls, Kendall and Westchester.