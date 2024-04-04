Progressive poll finds Floridians disapprove of Ron DeSantis, Legislature

Progressive groups have released polling showing Floridians increasingly unhappy with the actions — and inaction — of the Legislature.

The Florida Communications and Research Hub, run by Florida Watch and Progress Florida, found Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Legislature both underwater in job approval ratings.

The legislative branch is in particularly bad shape, with 49% giving it an “unfavorable” rating and just 37% giving a “favorable” one.

Meanwhile, about 52% disapprove of DeSantis’ job performance now, and just 48% approve. By comparison, he was at 60% favorable to 40% unfavorable ratings in February 2023, shortly after his landslide re-election in 2022.

The same poll shows 53% of Floridians believe the state is on the “wrong track,” compared to just 31% who believe Florida is headed in the “right direction.”

That’s a shift from last year. Pollsters in February 2023 found more Floridians optimistic than pessimistic about the state, when 46% answered “right direction” and 42% said “wrong track.” But that came before two Legislative Sessions where hot-button culture war issues made headlines while property insurance rates rose without sufficient action, according to pollsters.

“All Floridians share the core value that through hard work and determination, we should all have a fair shot at living our version of the American Dream,” said Florida Watch Deputy Director Natasha Sutherland.

“However, they see Governor Ron DeSantis and policymakers in the Florida Legislature as more interested in promoting corporate greed, extremist ideology, and self-serving political ambition instead of what’s best for working families and seniors.”

Polling on issues signals public frustration with Tallahassee’s priorities. On two key issues, affordable housing and property insurance, survey respondents showed strong discontent with DeSantis. Only 26% approve of the Governor’s actions on “making housing more affordable” and just 24% approve of any DeSantis efforts “addressing the property insurance crisis,” but 62% disapprove of the Governor’s handling of both issues.

DeSantis scores better on the broader issue of “improving the economy,” but remains underwater there as well, with 49% disapproval and 46% approval.

On a range of social issues, the pollsters found more anger with Republican leadership than support. About 75% of respondents oppose the House desire to lower the gun-buying age to 18. About 67% oppose a bill banning heat protection ordinances. Some 63% oppose a new law loosening work limits for teen employees. About 58% oppose declawing police oversight boards in cities.

The poll did find some bills passed by the Legislature had support, even some that were controversial in Session. About 74% support a new law imposing age verification requirements on social media and pornography sites. About 54% support a ban on cultured meat. There’s also narrow net support for a homeless camping bill, with 48% support compared to 43% disapproval.

But there’s still a net negative opinion on other bills, including a ban on local minimum wage laws, a preemption 50% of voters oppose and just 31% support. About 53% oppose a bill that would eliminate references to “climate change” in state law.

“It is clear that Floridians view this year’s Legislative Session as a missed opportunity to address the key economic concerns which are driving their dissatisfaction with the direction of the state,” said Progress Florida Executive Director Mark Ferrulo.

“Floridians continue to struggle under an affordability crisis that has them wondering if they can keep their homes while insurance rates skyrocket, enjoy a secure retirement, or pay for medical care. Unfortunately, this legislative session was driven by an agenda which failed to provide readily available, meaningful solutions to the kitchen table issues confronting working families and seniors.