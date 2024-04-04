Gov. DeSantis places big bet on environmental projects

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed legislation funneling revenues from the state’s Gaming Compact to a variety of environmental projects.

DeSantis said much of the money would go to needed improvements in the Central and South Florida Water Management Districts.

“This involves 9 million Floridians on water while also protecting parts of Florida from flooding,” DeSantis said at a press conference in Davie. “Most of the infrastructure was built in the middle of last century and does now require major repairs and upgrades.”

Under SB 1638, 96% of the revenues from the compact with the Seminole Tribe of Florida would go into programs to improve water quality, protect wildlife areas and preserve state parks.

Up to $100 million will be sent to the Florida Wildlife Corridor to conserve lands to keep important habitats connected; $100 million will go to land management programs overseen by the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission; and $100 million will go to DEP’s Resilient Florida Trust Fund, which provides local grants to protect key assets from sea level rise and climate change.

“That is a game changer for us,” DEP Secretary Shawn Hamilton said. “This is a big day.”

According to estimates from state economists, Florida is set to receive $355 million under the compact this fiscal year, and $4.4 billion over the next six years.

The bill was pushed by Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, a Naples Republican. Her husband, John, died after a hiking accident last weekend, and the Senate President couldn’t make it to the bill signing event. DeSantis highlighted her involvement with the bill and sent his condolences.

“She really deserves a lot of credit. I think it was her brainchild to be able to do this,” DeSantis said. “I know it’s a very difficult time for her family as they grieve the loss but she made a big difference with this bill and I think it’s important we give her the proper credit as we prepare to sign it.”