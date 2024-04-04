Jacksonville Transportation Authority gets federal funds for Northwest Quadrant planning

More federal help is on the way for the city of Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) announced that it will receive $1.5 million from the Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA) Fiscal Year 2023 Pilot Program for Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) Planning.

“This grant follows up on our recent award of $6 million in community project funding and proves the JTA’s strength in competing for federal grants,” said JTA CEO Nat Ford.

“Transit-oriented development is our strategy to build more connected, live, work, and play communities for the citizens of Jacksonville. The best way to make this goal a reality is to take the initiative and make it easier for developers by providing them with a comprehensive plan.”

Per a media release from JTA, the “study will explore sustainable urban development in Northwest Jacksonville along JTA’s Bus Rapid Transit service, the First Coast Flier Green Line corridor. With robust community input, it will focus on enhancing economic development opportunities and increasing transit ridership through TOD.”

“We are incredibly grateful for this grant, which will help us enhance the quality of life for our residents through improved mobility and access,” said JTA Board Chairwoman Debbie Buckland. “Through JTA’s TOD initiatives, we’re working hard to create a better, more livable city.”

Earlier this week, the feds announced roughly $17.6 million would go to 20 projects in 16 states in this tranche of money, intended “to support community efforts to improve access to public transportation.”

“The grants help organizations plan for transportation projects that connect communities and improve access to transit and affordable housing. This year, applications with a substantial focus on affordable housing and the House America Initiative received 100% federal support,” the FTA said.

This disbursement continues a hot streak for JTA. Last month, the locally-prioritized Emerald Trail project got $147 million via a Neighborhood Access & Equity Program Grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. (All told, JTA has drawn down $355 million in federal funding since 2013.)

The network of bicycle and pedestrian trails will connect Downtown to 14 historic neighborhoods, 18 schools, two colleges and nearly 30 parks, noted DTJax.com.