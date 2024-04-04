April 4, 2024
Bill cracking down on first responder fentanyl exposure heads to Gov. DeSantis’ desk
Florida's fentanyl problem is getting worse.

A.G. Gancarski
April 4, 2024

Drug box of Fentanyl containing fentanil for treatment of sever
The responsible party would be guilty of a second-degree felony.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has the opportunity to strengthen Florida law to protect first responders from fentanyl exposure, if he signs legislation that tightens criminal penalties.

SB 718, sponsored by Republican Sen. Jay Collins in the Senate and Republican Rep. Jessica Baker in the House, would enhance penalties for exposure to the drug and analogs thereof for police, prison guards, probation officers, fire fighters, emergency medical technicians and paramedics.

If any of these frontline workers are “recklessly” exposed to the drug in the line of duty and suffers overdose or “serious bodily injury,” per the bill, the responsible party would be guilty of a second-degree felony.

The exposure could take many forms, including ingestion, inhalation, needlestick injury, or absorption through skin or mucous membranes, per the bill.

It remains to be seen what the bill, if signed, would do to the prison population.

The Criminal Justice Impact Conference suggested a “positive insignificant” impact to the number of inmates of under 10 per year. A committee bill analysis suggests such exposures are “rare” events for first responders.  Furthermore, only 27.6% of those convicted of second-degree felonies do any prison time at all.

Despite the arguable lack of effect of this legislation, it sailed through the Senate, with 30 votes in favor and none opposed.

In the House, the bill passed by a 100-12 vote, with all but one of those opposed being Democrats.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida.

