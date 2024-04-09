Libertarian Nathaniel Snyder announces challenge to Kathy Castor

Tampa mechanic Nathaniel Snyder has announced he is looking to challenge U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, a Tampa Democrat.

Snyder, who intends to run as a Libertarian, said Congress needs more working-class members.

“I will enter Washington, D.C., as a blue collar-worker, and I will leave as a blue-collar worker. Together, we will Bring America Home,” Snyder said.

A single father of three, Snyder said he’s especially frustrated by the state of education in the country. One of his children is autistic, he said on his campaign website.

“I will prioritize school choice and enhance transportation options to empower parents and students,” he said. “By increasing the availability of charter schools and providing financial assistance for homeschoolers, we will ensure every child has access to a quality education that meets their unique needs.”

He also wants Congress to combat insurance fraud, which he sees a prime cause of rising homeowner’s rates in Florida, and to strengthen building codes. He believes the government should provide more financial assistance to homeowners in need.

Snyder said he will advocate for doctor and prescription choice, and push for allowances to cover the expenses for veterans.

He also wants the National Guard to remain under leadership of the states.

As for his more clearly libertarian views, Snyder said he wants to strike down federal overreach on energy and allow for development of more nuclear power to improve U.S. independence in the field.

Snyder is the latest to announce a challenge to Castor, who first won election to Congress in 2006.

Five Republicans have opened federal election accounts to run in Florida’s 14th Congressional District, including Ehsan Jordan, Renee Marsella, Neelam Perry, John Peters and Robert Rochford.

To date, Peters is the lead fundraiser among challengers. Through the end of March, he reported nearly $28,000 raised.

Castor hasn’t reported total fundraising from the first quarter but closed 2023 with almost $504,000 in cash on hand.

Snyder, as a new candidate, won’t be required to report funding until next quarter. If no other Libertarians file, he will advance to the General Election in November.