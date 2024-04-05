Luis Valdez-Jimenez: Florida is the national model for how to execute elections, let’s keep it that way

Florida recently wrapped up its Presidential Preference Primary, and more than a million voters were able to cast their ballots for the presidential nominee and candidates for local offices using the secure voting option most convenient to them.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Secretary of State Cord Byrd have made integrity and transparency a top priority in Florida’s elections administration so that Floridians can have the highest confidence in the results. Due in large part to their leadership and investment in election infrastructure, Florida has become a national leader in conducting elections. New and pioneering initiatives also include establishing the Office of Election Crimes and Security to investigate election law violations and increasing penalties for violations.

We should all be proud that when it comes to elections, Florida is doing it better than anyone else.

However, we must also realize there are mounting threats to the execution of free and fair elections both here in our state and across the country. Just look at this headline from The Associated Press: “Election officials in the U.S. face daunting challenges in 2024. And Congress isn’t coming to help.”

As a Republican and fiscal conservative, I firmly believe that investing in the security and efficiency of our electoral process is paramount, especially as we gear up for the 2024 election cycle. Having volunteered in numerous campaigns, I’ve gained insight into the intricate complexities of our election system. While the act of voting itself may seem straightforward, the behind-the-scenes mechanisms ensuring every vote is accurately accounted for are far more intricate.

Across Florida, our counties and elections supervisors take pride in administering honest and quality elections. However, many election centers face significant challenges, especially as technology continues to play an increasingly crucial role. The list of potential challenges gets even longer when you include potential cyberattacks waged by foreign governments, and criminal ransomware gangs attacking computer systems.

At this moment, Congress has a pivotal opportunity to address these pressing issues and support Gov. DeSantis’ work for election integrity in Florida. In the weeks and months ahead, Congress will begin the budget process for Fiscal Year 2025.

It’s my sincere hope that our federal leaders will prioritize the full $400 million funding allocation for election infrastructure, similar to what they did during the Trump Administration. This investment is not asking too much as it’s the same amount that received overwhelming approval in recent years.

The bottom line: Our congressional leaders must do their part to support the DeSantis administration as it continues to lead America in election integrity and transparency. By doing so, they can help ensure that our electoral system remains robust, resilient, and worthy of the trust of all Floridians.

___

Luis A. Valdez-Jimenez is an attorney who lives in Doral. After volunteering in local political campaigns for years, he has developed a strong interest in ensuring elections are conducted with integrity and efficiency. He also gives back to his community by serving as a leader in several civic and community-focused organizations.