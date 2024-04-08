April 8, 2024
Jacksonville ranked third in country for most affordable dining out experience
Jacksonville was ranked third most affordable city in U.S. for dining out.

magical dining orlando
No other Florida city made the top 25 in the ranking of least expensive dining scenes.

The price of dining at a restaurant isn’t getting cheaper these days. But Florida actually stacks up as a state with reasonable prices when it comes to getting a bite to eat and Jacksonville leads the way.

A recent analysis from Sumup, a global company featuring financial technology tools for businesses and entrepreneurs, found that Jacksonville is the third most inexpensive city when it comes to eating out. The report comes as the U.S. Census Bureau found that the price for eating at a restaurant has doubled in the past decade.

Sumup used factors such as meal prices at inexpensive and expensive restaurants, the cost of domestic and imported beer, and the cost of coffee as a summary of determining the value for city rankings when it comes to eating out at restaurants. El Paso, Texas, and Indianapolis were listed as the No. 1 and No. 2 cities, respectively, that were most affordable for restaurant dining towns in the country.

Jacksonville was the only Florida city in the top 25 of most affordable dining scenes in the U.S.

The report concluded Jacksonville was ranked so high among the most affordable U.S. Cities for eating out due to “prices ranging from as little as $18 for a meal at an inexpensive restaurant to $80 for a meal for two at a more luxurious restaurant.

“The average coffee was found to be fairly priced at $4.66 while domestic beers cost just $5 and imported beers just $1 more” in Jacksonville, the report concluded.

Texas had six cities on the list of top 25 most affordable U.S. cities for eating out while California had four cities in the top 25. There were 13 other states that accounted for cities listed in the top 25.

Beyond the top listings, though, Sumup noted that some other Florida cities still offer some affordable restaurant prices. The analysis shows Tallahassee averaging $14.75 for a meal, St. Petersburg and Cape Coral both averaging $16.50 per meal, and Port St. Lucie and Tampa both averaging about $20 per meal.

Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Hialeah and Orlando all had average meal prices at affordable restaurants ranging from $21 to $25.50.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

