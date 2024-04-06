Rick Scott expects Republicans to take back Senate with help of Donald Trump

Sen. Rick Scott, during an appearance on Friday’s “The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton“ show, offered optimistic predictions about Republican hopes in November.

And he credits presumptive presidential nominee Donald J. Trump with offering uplift.

“The only two of the states that we have to defend are Texas and Florida and (Ted Cruz) is working hard (in Texas) and we’re going to work hard and we’re going to win,” Scott said.

“We’re going to pick up West Virginia. So that gets us to 50 Republicans,” Scott said, suggesting that a couple other toss-up states could map the GOP road to the Senate majority.

He also believes Republicans will “pick up” Ohio, where Bernie Moreno is challenging Democrat Sherrod Brown, and Montana, where Democrat Jon Tester “doesn’t vote the way Montana goes.”

The former President, meanwhile, is “running a great Primary” and is “going to run a great General Election,” which will help Republicans “win a majority in the Senate and keep a majority in the House.”

Scott chaired the National Republican Senatorial Committee in 2022, and predicted the GOP would take back the Senate then also, so some may discount his optimism. But the map does seem more Republican friendly than it was two years ago.

The Senator, who is on the ballot this year himself, also offered commentary on how Florida has become increasingly friendly to the GOP.

“People are happy in Florida. They’re way happier than they are in, you know, most of the country and they’re happy because the Republican leadership in the state has worked.”

“I have 900,000 more registered Republicans. Think about when I won in 2010 for Governor. There were 568,000 more Democrats than Republicans,” Scott said.

Despite the numbers working in his favor in his re-election bid, the Senator says that as a candidate he will “take everything seriously” and run as if he’s behind in the race.

Scott won a very narrow race against Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson in 2018 after a recount, so he’s certainly aware of how drama can build in Florida races down the stretch.