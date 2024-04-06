Gov. DeSantis signs ‘Veterans Appreciation Month’ measure

November will be a month for Floridians to demonstrate how much they value those Armed Forces members who fought for their freedoms.

That’s the big takeaway from legislation signed Friday by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who of course is a veteran of the military himself.

CS/HB 357, which passed the Senate and House with unanimous support, ensures that each November is “Veterans Appreciation Month” and removes previous statutory provisions relating to Veterans Week that were passed just last year.

“The Governor may issue an annual proclamation designating the month of November as Veterans Appreciation Month and encouraging counties, municipalities, public schools, and Florida residents to observe the occasion by creating special programs and events to show appreciation for the veterans who have served the United States,” reads a committee analysis of the legislation.

Just as November was the appropriate month for Veterans Week given that it contains Veterans Day, the entire month will be dedicated to recognizing former armed services members.

Florida has a lot of them.

“Each year, about 250,000 service members end military service as veterans and either reenter the civilian workforce or enroll in higher education. Florida is home to 20 major military installations and 65,159 active duty military personnel with 37,833 more in the National Guard or in reserve. Florida is also home to the nation’s third-largest veteran population with 1,430,000 veterans,” the committee analysis notes.