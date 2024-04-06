April 6, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis signs ‘Veterans Appreciation Month’ measure
Florida seeks to give service members and their families a break on health care licences.

A.G. GancarskiApril 6, 20242min1

Related Articles

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Rick Scott claims Jimmy Carter did more for U.S. hostages than Joe Biden

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Rick Scott expects Republicans to take back Senate with help of Donald Trump

HeadlinesNE Florida

Gov. DeSantis signs bill making April ‘Hot Car Death Prevention Month’

veterans-day-supporting-with-training-resources-programs-certification-aws-1200x600-1
This replaces Veterans Week, which the Legislature approved last year.

November will be a month for Floridians to demonstrate how much they value those Armed Forces members who fought for their freedoms.

That’s the big takeaway from legislation signed Friday by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who of course is a veteran of the military himself.

CS/HB 357, which passed the Senate and House with unanimous support, ensures that each November is “Veterans Appreciation Month” and removes previous statutory provisions relating to Veterans Week that were passed just last year.

“The Governor may issue an annual proclamation designating the month of November as Veterans Appreciation Month and encouraging counties, municipalities, public schools, and Florida residents to observe the occasion by creating special programs and events to show appreciation for the veterans who have served the United States,” reads a committee analysis of the legislation.

Just as November was the appropriate month for Veterans Week given that it contains Veterans Day, the entire month will be dedicated to recognizing former armed services members.

Florida has a lot of them.

“Each year, about 250,000 service members end military service as veterans and either reenter the civilian workforce or enroll in higher education. Florida is home to 20 major military installations and 65,159 active duty military personnel with 37,833 more in the National Guard or in reserve. Florida is also home to the nation’s third-largest veteran population with 1,430,000 veterans,” the committee analysis notes.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRick Scott expects Republicans to take back Senate with help of Donald Trump

nextRick Scott claims Jimmy Carter did more for U.S. hostages than Joe Biden

One comment

  • Impeach Biden

    April 6, 2024 at 3:26 pm

    As a vet I say thanks to our fine Governor.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
The question was asked, and I’m answering it. It’s worth a whole lot to keep the Rays
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more