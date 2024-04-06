April 6, 2024
Rick Scott claims Jimmy Carter did more for U.S. hostages than Joe Biden
Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiApril 6, 20243min1

Jimmy Carter AP
The Georgia Democrat 'failed when he tried to get them, but he at least tried.'

A Democratic President from nearly half a century ago got unusual praise from Sen. Rick Scott on Friday.

The Naples Republican claimed that in contrast to current President Joe Biden’s lack of progress in ensuring all American hostages taken by Hamas in 2023 are returned, that former President Jimmy Carter demonstrated much more concern about those Americans taken by Iran between 1979 and the inauguration of Ronald Reagan in 1981.

“I think it’s that Biden doesn’t care. Whether you like Jimmy Carter or thought he was a good President or not, he wasn’t a great president, but he actually did care about the American hostages,” Scott said, adding that Carter “failed when he tried to get them, but he at least tried.”

“I have not seen Biden lift a finger to get the American hostages home,” Scott added. “It’s like he supports Hamas more than he supports Israel.”

The Associated Press reports that four Americans are still in captivity, a lower number than the more than 50 detained by Iranian revolutionaries against the pro-American Shah, who were held captive for 444 days before they were released as Reagan took the Presidency.

Scott believes the entire mess would have been avoided if Donald Trump were President, as “there would be an unbelievable focus on what can we do to get these hostages home” if there had been a Hamas action last year.

“But if I don’t actually believe Hamas would have invaded because first off Iran wouldn’t have had all the money to give to Hamas, the Houthis and Hezbollah,” Scott continued. “We wouldn’t even be having this conversation because Hamas would never have invaded.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • Cheap

    April 6, 2024 at 3:27 pm

    These are reckless statements coming from a high profile US Senator, who, regardless of party politics or differences in opinion or approach to an impossible situation, has no business throwing this kind of rhetoric around. It’s cheap, and it’s the opposite of the patriotism in which Scott wraps himself. What is clear from these comments is Scott doesn’t care about anyone but himself.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

