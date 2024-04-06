Rick Scott claims Jimmy Carter did more for U.S. hostages than Joe Biden

A Democratic President from nearly half a century ago got unusual praise from Sen. Rick Scott on Friday.

The Naples Republican claimed that in contrast to current President Joe Biden’s lack of progress in ensuring all American hostages taken by Hamas in 2023 are returned, that former President Jimmy Carter demonstrated much more concern about those Americans taken by Iran between 1979 and the inauguration of Ronald Reagan in 1981.

“I think it’s that Biden doesn’t care. Whether you like Jimmy Carter or thought he was a good President or not, he wasn’t a great president, but he actually did care about the American hostages,” Scott said, adding that Carter “failed when he tried to get them, but he at least tried.”

“I have not seen Biden lift a finger to get the American hostages home,” Scott added. “It’s like he supports Hamas more than he supports Israel.”

The Associated Press reports that four Americans are still in captivity, a lower number than the more than 50 detained by Iranian revolutionaries against the pro-American Shah, who were held captive for 444 days before they were released as Reagan took the Presidency.

Scott believes the entire mess would have been avoided if Donald Trump were President, as “there would be an unbelievable focus on what can we do to get these hostages home” if there had been a Hamas action last year.

“But if I don’t actually believe Hamas would have invaded because first off Iran wouldn’t have had all the money to give to Hamas, the Houthis and Hezbollah,” Scott continued. “We wouldn’t even be having this conversation because Hamas would never have invaded.”