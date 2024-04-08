April 8, 2024
Personnel note: Rubin Turnbull & Associates welcomes Katelyn Schultz

Katelyn Schultz
Rubin Turnbull & Associates has hired Katelyn Schultz as its Director of Political and Public Policy.

Schultz brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the firm, having most recently served in the DeSantis administration as the Director of Scheduling at EOG and the Deputy Director of Legislative and Cabinet Affairs at the Department of Commerce.

Schultz also has extensive expertise in campaign finance and political strategy, having served as the Deputy Director of External Affairs for DeSantis re-election campaign. She is also a distinguished graduate of the Florida State University MAAPP program.

“I am honored to join Rubin Turnbull & Associates and grateful to be a part of such a distinguished team,” Schultz said. “I look forward to contributing to their ongoing success by finding unique and strategic policy solutions to navigate the complex political and government landscape.”

In her new role, Schultz will oversee the firm’s operations related to all Florida executive branch, state agency, and state legislative work. She will also spearhead marketing and communications efforts, as well as political, campaign, and fundraising initiatives.

“We are thrilled to welcome Katelyn Schultz to the Rubin Turnbull & Associates family. With her proven track record of relevant skills, we are confident that she will serve as a gamechanger for our clients and indispensable member of our team,” Managing Partner Heather Turnbull said.

Founding member and firm Chair Bill Rubin added, “With the addition of Kate to our firm, we continue to grow and provide our clients with incredible talent, experience, and knowledge to deliver success.  Kate will also take us to the next level in public policy and political efforts.  We are confident that her expertise and leadership will enhance our capabilities and strengthen our position as a leading force in the industry.”

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

