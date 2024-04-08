April 8, 2024
Woman who said God led her on solar eclipse shooting spree is arrested

Gabrielle RussonApril 8, 20243min2

slack-imgs
The shooting occurred in Holmes County.

A woman who claimed to be on a shooting spree directed by God during the solar eclipse was arrested for shooting at cars on Interstate 10 in the Panhandle, authorities said.

The bullets struck two people, grazing one person and striking another person in the neck.

Police said Taylon Nichelle Celestine, 22, of Georgia, was arrested and booked on charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and improper discharge of a weapon, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The shootings occurred in Holmes County as Celestine drove a purple Dodge Challenger with Georgia plates onto  I-10 heading west, authorities said.

“Within 5 miles of entering the interstate, the suspect fired multiple shots into another vehicle traveling along the interstate, striking the passing car multiple times. The driver was struck by glass fragments from the window and grazed on the arm by a bullet; however, he was able to steer his vehicle onto the shoulder of the road, away from the suspect,” the press release said.

“Continuing westbound on I-10, the suspect shot at another vehicle near the 107- mile marker, hitting the driver in the neck. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is currently receiving treatment.”

Police did not provide details on the victim’s status in the press release.

Florida State Troopers found Celestine near the 96-mile marker and conducted a felony traffic stop. After the suspect was taken into custody, troopers found an AR-15 and a 9mm handgun in the purple Challenger, the press release said.

Celestine had checked out of a hotel and told staff God had directed her to go on a shooting spree “in relation to the solar eclipse,” according to authorities.

On Monday, people across the country, including Florida, took a break from work or traveled to solar eclipse viewing parties to see the events unfold in the sky.

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

2 comments

  • Pray to the Sun

    April 8, 2024 at 6:44 pm

    Let me guess, Democrat? 🤣

    Reply

  • Earl Pitts "The Big Voice On The Right" American

    April 8, 2024 at 7:03 pm

    Good evening Sage Patriots,
    Of course we would be remiss in accusing this misguided human of being a “Dook 4 Brains Leftist.
    It would hurt the tender “Feelings” of all Earl’s Besty Leftys to do so. And Earl is “Courting” all his Besty Leftys into casting their POTUS vote for the Trump/DeSantis Tickit.
    WHAT WE DO KNOW:
    There are “Less Than Zero Odds in Vegas” that this misguided human “Was/Is” a “Sage Patriot”.
    If we get any more data on this at “The Earl Pitts American Political Science Administration” I, Earl Pitts American, will break-in for an “Earl Side Chat” to keep all my fans up to speed.
    Thank you Sage Patriots,
    Earl Pitts American

    Reply

