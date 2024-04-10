April 10, 2024
Rick Scott releases second Hispanic outreach ad stressing dangers of communism
Sen. Rick Scott at Memorial Cubano. Screenshot from 'Libertad' ad.

Rick Scott
The 'Libertad' as shows the GOP Senator at the Memorial Cubano in Miami.

A second Spanish-language campaign ad for U.S. Sen. Rick Scott just started airing on Miami television.

Libertad,” like the first ad in the recent buy, shows Scott at the Memorial Cubano at the Florida International University in Miami. The Naples Republican describes how the destruction impacted the lives of those in communist countries throughout much of the Western Hemisphere.

The ad features narration by Scott, both in English- and Spanish-language versions.

The ad starts showing the Senator brushing his hands against a wall of names at the memorial.

“These are the names of those who died at the hands of a brutal dictatorship. They’re a reminder that our freedom is fragile,” Scott says. “That’s why I fight back against the far-left socialist agenda.”

The video features an iconic photo of a soldier in late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro’s revolutionary forces tying up a prisoner to prepare him for the firing squad. Castro’s rise to power led to communist control of the government and a regime still present on the island nation just south of Florida.

“I understand the misery and destruction it has brought to so many,” Scott continues. “We cannot let them kill the prosperity that freedom provides. I’m Rick Scott. America represents what is good and possible, we must protect that.”

When the campaign announced the ad buy, it said various spots in English and Spanish would appear on TV, radio, streaming, and digital platforms.

The ad will target the Miami market, which boasts the highest concentration of Cuban Americans in the nation, according to Pew Research Center.

A news release announcing the ad calls out President Joe Biden and Scott’s leading Democratic opponent, former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

“The ad discusses the death and destruction caused by dictatorial regimes and the fragile nature of freedom,” the release states.

“While Joe Biden, the democrats and Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell continue to embrace socialism and turn a blind eye to dangerous dictators in our hemisphere, Sen. Scott has been clear that socialism has no place in America, which represents what is good and possible. He continues to fight every day against the democrats’ radical socialist agenda so every American, regardless of their background, can have the chance at the dream of this county.”

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

