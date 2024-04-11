Florida’s high insurance rates continue to irk Marco Rubio

Florida’s Senior Senator is fuming about sky-high insurance costs yet again.

During a Fox News interview on “The Faulkner Focus,” U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio again complained about the high cost of living, extending his gripes to the cost to insure an automobile in the Miami metro, which is as high as anywhere in the country.

“I happen to live in what I believe is the first, or after Honolulu, the most expensive community in America with regards to inflation and one of the things that’s driving it now is auto insurance,” Rubio said.

The numbers bear that out.

According to Bankrate’s True Cost of Insurance Report, Florida has the second-most expensive “true cost” of auto insurance in the country, trailing only Louisiana.

The average annual premium is just shy of $4,000 and is approaching 6% of people’s wages, a burden up nearly 0.8% year over year in terms of income allocation. Miami residents pay on average $4,213 per year, up nearly $800 annually year over year. It is the second most expensive auto insurance major metropolitan market in the country, according to the analysis.

The Senator had complained back in February about the cost of homeowners insurance spiking for him, meanwhile.

During an interview with WFME in Orlando, Marco Rubio said his homeowners policy rates had “seen probably a 300% increase in the last two years.”

He didn’t blame the cost of homeowners’ coverage on inflation writ large, however, saying it’s a “state-regulated market” and adding that he didn’t “know anyone who’s not impacted by it.”