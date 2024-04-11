April 11, 2024
Jennifer Kincart Jonsson enters race to replace Melony Bell in HD 49

Ryan Nicol

Jennifer Jonsson headshot copy
'Together, we can build a more prosperous, secure and promising future for all Floridians.'

Businesswoman Jennifer Kincart Jonsson is joining the race to replace Republican Rep. Melony Bell in House District 49, becoming the third Republican to join the contest.

“My deep love for my family, my devotion to service, and my commitment to leaving a better community for my children compel me to enter this race and give our district a passionate and tireless defender of freedom, opportunity, and prosperity,” Kincart Jonsson said in a statement announcing her run.

“Florida’s success is no accident. It is built on the backs of conservative leaders who were willing to stand up for what is right and deliver results for Floridians. I’m running to help build on that legacy of conservative leadership with a fresh and renewed perspective that helps meet the challenges we face and seize on the opportunities before us.”

Kincart Jonsson will compete against mediator Heather McArthur and business owner Shawn McDonough for the Republican nomination.

Kincart Jonsson works as Vice President of A-C-T Environmental & Infrastructure, Inc. in Bartow. Her family has owned and operated that firm since 1987. She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Florida.

She has also served as Chair of both the United Way of Central Florida’s annual campaign and its Board of Directors, and is involved with organizations such as Lakeland Regional Health’s Women in Philanthropy, Achievement Academy, the Polk State College Foundation, Salvation Army, and the Polk Efficiency Commission, according to her campaign..

The HD 49 seat is open this year as Bell competes to be the next Polk County Supervisor of Elections rather than running for re-election to the House.

In her Thursday statement, Kincart Jonsson said she was best positioned to succeed Bell.

“I know in order to protect the American dream, secure our borders and bring economic relief to residents, it will take results-oriented leaders with a history of getting the job done,” Kincart Jonsson said.

“I am fully prepared to lead this charge, bringing the unique perspectives of a devoted mom, community advocate, and seasoned businesswoman to the Florida House of Representatives. Together, we can build a more prosperous, secure and promising future for all Floridians.”

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics.

