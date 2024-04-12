‘The honor of my life’: Spencer Roach won’t seek re-election, has ‘no idea’ what’s next

Rep. Spencer Roach, a North Fort Myers Republican known for his devout faith and thoughtful approach to policymaking, will not run for a fourth term in the House.

He announced his decision on X.

“After deep self-reflection and prayer, I have decided not to seek re-election to the Florida House of Representatives,” he said.

“The book of Ecclesiastes tells us that for everything there is a season, but so often in life the challenge is recognizing when the season changes. I have learned to listen to my gut when I experience restlessness or a sense that it’s time for a change. And now — as in the past — I’m going to trust my instincts. It’s time for me to step away, and I will leave the political office the same way I entered it: with my integrity intact, my conscience clear, and my heart full.

“It has been the honor of my life to receive the nomination from my friends and neighbors to stand as their Representative in one of the most powerful legislative chambers in the world. To the constituents who answered the door when I knocked, picked up the phone when I called, or gave freely of their time and money to help me: all I can say is thank you for trusting me with your vote … and I will continue to give maximum effort until my time expires in November.”

Roach, a lawyer by training who received numerous decorations while enlisted with the U.S. Coast Guard, went on to say that he has “no idea” what’s next in his career. He said he has “no aspiration stoop higher office, no golden parachute, no immediate plans for the future.”

“Right now, I intend to return to private life and live under the laws that I helped pass, just as the Framers intended,” he said. “But you can rest assured that as a private citizen I will continue to advocate for common-sense conservative solutions to real-world problems, as I always have.”

Since winning his House District 79 seat, Roach has prioritized legislation to help children, improve public safety and safeguard the civil liberties of Florida residents. He is the current Chair of the House Constitutional Rights, Rule of Law and Government Operations Subcommittee.

Several of his current and former colleagues in the Legislature said they were sad to see him go but wished him well on his next endeavor.

“I’ll miss serving with you,” St. Petersburg Republican Rep. Lindsay Cross wrote. “Hopefully you’ll have more time for python hunting now.”

Deltona Republican Rep. Webster Barnaby added, “(Godspeed) Rep. Spencer Roach. You will be greatly missed my dear friend. I appreciate your relentless pursuit of the ideals expressed in our Constitution and enshrined for all Americans.”

Former Orlando Democratic Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, who is now running for Senate, wrote, “Best of luck, Rep. Thank you for your service!”

No Republican has officially filed to succeed Roach in House District 76, which spans Charlotte, DeSoto and Lee counties, according to the Florida Division of Elections. But Republican businesswoman Vanessa Oliver announced her candidacy shortly after Roach said he’d forgo running again.

“I know we must be vigilant in keeping Florida a beacon of freedom and opportunity for all, while addressing the challenges before us,” she said in a statement. “We need courageous, conservative leaders who will stand up for our strong borders, (parents’) rights, and economic opportunity in the face of continued rising inflation, all while investing in our waterways and water quality to keep our environment pristine.”

James Morris Blue is the sole Democrat running. Since filing for the race in October, he’s raised about $18,500.