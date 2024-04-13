Shevrin Jones, Lori Berman, Bobby Powell among names involved in Dems’ ‘Weekend of Action’

Some prominent Democrats statewide are taking part in ongoing “Weekend of Action” events around the Take Back Florida Coordinated Campaign this weekend.

That campaign, per a release from the Florida Democrats, involves “organizing canvasses in counties across the state to register new voters and re-enroll Democrats in vote-by-mail, after Ron DeSantis canceled the enrollment of more than one million Floridians last year.”

Past and present elected officials are a big part of the action both Saturday and Sunday, as Democrats look to close an ever-growing gap with the Republican Party of Florida, which has a nearly 900,000 vote advantage as of March 31, according to the Division of Elections.

In Miami-Dade, Sen. Shevrin Jones began canvassing at noon Saturday, joining others who started their shifts in the morning statewide.

In Broward, Rep. Robin Bartleman and County Commissioner Maria Rodriguez started canvassing at 11 a.m. At the same time in Hillsborough, former state Rep. Sean Shaw began his shift.

Earlier in the day, Osceola Commissioner Viviana Janer and former Brevard County School Board member Jennifer Jenkins led efforts in their local markets.

Sunday continues the weekend of action with more prominent politicians.

In Orange County, Winter Garden Commissioner Ron Mueller will start his shift at 11 a.m.

Meanwhile, a triple shot of star power is slated to greet voters in Palm Beach County starting at 2 p.m., where Senators Lori Berman and Bobby Powell will canvass, along with Rep. Joe Casello.

Finally, Jacksonville City Council member Rahman Johnson is slated to begin his voter engagement in Duval County at 3:30 p.m.