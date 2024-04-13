John Rutherford raises more than $500K for 2024 cycle so far

A Republican member of Congress from Northeast Florida is not taking his re-election for granted, with strong fundraising in the first quarter of the year.

John Rutherford is reporting having raised $507,011 for the 2024 cycle so far, on the strength of $143,080 brought in in Q1.

Despite having spent $78,443 this quarter, and $293,307 thus far this cycle, he still has $504,113 on hand, putting him in a strong position for a looming August Primary in Florida’s 5th Congressional District, which includes Duval and part of St. Johns County.

Donors of interest this quarter include the following names and more: Palmer Luckey, the founder of Anduril Industries; defense contractors Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and General Dynamics; the National Rifle Association Political Victory Fund; the American Israeli Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC); the National Apartment Association, the National Propane Gas Association, and the National Shooting Sports Association.

Rutherford’s opponents haven’t reported Q1 fundraising, but they have ground to make up based on what they raised in 2023.

Mara Macie, who launched another campaign for Congress this year over Rutherford’s refusal to support Freedom Caucus Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio for Speaker, ended 2023 with a little more than $10,000 cash on hand.

Macie was one of two Primary challengers to Rutherford in 2022. She was unsuccessful, getting 18% of the vote and finishing in a distant second place, with Rutherford taking 66% in that election.

Perpetual candidate Gary Koniz is listed as a candidate with the state Division of Elections, but does not appear to have a campaign account recognized by the Federal Elections Commission this cycle.