Destinie Baker Sutton raises $42K in first quarter running open House seat in central PBC

Democratic lawyer Destinie Baker Sutton has charged to the front of the fundraising race for an open seat representing central Palm Beach County with a more than $42,000 haul in two months.

Between when she filed in January to vie for the soon-to-be-open seat representing House District 89 and March 31, she stacked more than the combined holdings of two other candidates who have been running since last year.

In total, 125 people gave to her campaign last quarter through checks of $10 to $1,000. Her average donation was $339.

Democratic nonprofit executive Deborah Tendrich, who previously ran for the Delray Beach City Commission, raised nearly $6,000 and spent close to $8,000 in the first quarter. She’s collected about $21,000 since entering the race in July.

Republican Daniel Zapata, a local private school administrator, turned in his best quarter of fundraising in Q1 with an almost $12,000 haul. He also spent $2,500. Altogether, he’s raised $15,000 since filing last March.

Bakers Sutton said she’s “excited and humbled” by the support she’s received so far, which also includes endorsements from U.S. Reps. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick and Lois Frankel, Broward County State Attorney Harold Pryor Jr., West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James, West Palm Beach Commissioner Shalonda Warren, Haverhill Councilwoman Theresa Johnson, Westlake Council member Charlotte Leonard and the Fraternal Order of Police, among others.

“This early momentum is a testament to the fact that people are investing in our grassroots campaign,” she said. “Together, we’re ready to tackle the critical issues that affect District 89 and our state. I am ready to keep up this incredible energy and create positive change.”

Baker Sutton, Tendrich and Zapata are running to succeed term-limited Palm Beach County Democratic Rep. David Silvers.

Lately a toss-up district, HD 89 covers a large inland portion of Palm Beach County stretching east from Greenacres to Lake Worth Beach, north from Atlantis to Cloud Lake and containing Lake Clarke Shores and Palm Springs.

Its noteworthy landmarks include the Atlantis Country Club, Palm Beach County Park Airport, Palm Beach State College West Palm Beach Golf Course and the Trump International Golf Club.

Candidates faced a Wednesday deadline to report all campaign finance activity through March 31.