State announces intent to ink multi-billion dollar contracts with five managed care plans

The Agency for Health Care Administration on Friday announced the names of the winning bids for the Medicaid managed care program. According to the announcement posted late Friday AHCA intends to award six-year contracts with the following plans:

—Florida Community Care was awarded contracts in Medicaid Regions A, B, C, D and I for its comprehensive long-term care plus, HIV/AIDS and serious mental illness plans

—Sunshine State Health Plan was awarded contracts statewide for its comprehensive long-term care plus, HIV/AIDS, serious mental illness plans and child welfare plans.

—South Florida Community Care Network, which operates as Community Care Plan, was awarded contracts in Medicaid Regions E, F, G, H and I for its comprehensive long-term care plus and serious mental illness plans.

—Simply Healthcare Plans was awarded contracts statewide for comprehensive long-term care plus, HIV/AIDS, and serious mental illness specialty plans.

—Humana Medical Plan was awarded contracts statewide for comprehensive long-term care plus, HIV/AIDS and serious mental illness specialty plans.

The contracts are massive in scope since the managed care companies that are picked will get six-year contracts to administer a health care program that annually costs tens of billions of dollars. The most recent data from AHCA shows that there are 3.45 million Floridians receiving Medicaid through managed care plans.

Medicaid’s overall enrollment is 4.8 million.

The decisions are not final and the plans have 72 hours (excluding weekends and holidays) to notify the state of their intent to challenge following the announcement.

The existing contracts expire at the end of the year.