Hispanic faith leaders rally for Rick Scott re-election

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is showcasing various faith leaders from the Hispanic community in the latest rollout of endorsements for his re-election this November.

“I’m honored to be endorsed by these Florida faith leaders. As Joe Biden and the Democrats try to destroy our country and our American values, we are working together to make sure every child has the chance to grow up and pursue the dream of this country,” Scott commented.

“In Washington, I’m focused on protecting Americans’ religious liberties and combatting the disgusting rise in antisemitism we’re seeing across the country. The pastors and ministers I spoke with today are so important for Florida families. They are a source of strength and perseverance who guide their congregations through challenging times. I will always fight for the religious liberty of all Americans and will continue to do all I can in Washington to ensure that Florida families live in a safe and free nation.”

His endorsers pointed to a long relationship with the Senator dating back to when he was Governor last decade.

“I have personally known Senator Scott since he was Governor and his commitment to serve others has not wavered, on the contrary, he has been very visible in our community. The signing of the Pastors protection as well as his strong faith provides us with a clear picture of his character and devotion to the Lord, his family, and his fellow citizens,” said Chaplain Waldemar Serrano.

“As the President of the International Academy of Chaplaincy, I am pleased to endorse Senator Rick Scott for his unwavering dedication and continuous commitment to the Hispanic faith community. Senator Scott has proven to be a passionate advocate for the values that are foundational to our community, and his leadership on issues that positively impact our members is evident,” said L.R. Pina.

“As the treasurer of the Osceola Hispanic Conservative Committee, I am proud to endorse Senator Rick Scott with all my heart, as he is the person who has never wavered in the continuation of support for our values to strengthen the State of Florida, our community here in Kissimmee, and the country,” added Pastor Alfert Santiago.