April 15, 2024
Police union, School Board member endorse Joel Flores for Palm Beach County Commission

Jesse Scheckner April 15, 2024

Joel Flores Facebook
‘Their trust in me reaffirms my unwavering commitment to advocating for the residents of Palm Beach County.’

Democratic Greenacres Mayor Joel Flores’ bid to flip the Palm Beach County Commission District 3 seat blue this year just added a pair of endorsements.

One came from District 4 of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), which represents more than 24,000 law enforcement officers throughout the state.

“As we approach the 2024 elections we are aware that strong leaders are needed to lead Florida to a prosperous and safe future,” Florida FOP President Steve Zona wrote in a press note. “We need leaders that are dedicated to serving their constituents and protecting the citizens in their community. Joel Flores is the choice of the men and women in FOP District Four.”

Flores’ campaign said Palm Beach School Board member Alexandria Ayala, whose District 2 on the School Board overlaps with the area Flores hopes to represent after November, is supporting him as well.

In a statement, Flores said he is “incredibly thankful” for the continued support of his community and his two new endorsers.

“Their trust in me reaffirms my unwavering commitment to advocating for the residents of Palm Beach County,” he said.

Flores noted that he is now close to having raised $300,000 this cycle for the County Commission seat after collecting close to $38,500 last quarter.

His opponent, Palm Beach Commissioner Michael Barnett — whom Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed last year — raised twice as much as Flores did last quarter but still trails in overall money raised this cycle and in current campaign holdings.

“I am more determined than ever to bring about positive change and provide effective leadership on the County Commission,” Flores continued. “My focus remains steadfast on serving the best interests of our community and ensuring a prosperous future for all.”

District 3 covers an inland portion of Palm Beach between Florida’s Turnpike and Interstate 95 and from part of Southern Boulevard to Hypoluxo Road. The district consists of Cloud Lake, Greenacres, Glen Ridge, Lake Clarke Shores, Lake Worth Beach, Palm Springs and some unincorporated neighborhoods.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

