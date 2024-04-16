Andrew Warren reverses course, will run for State Attorney

Andrew Warren, a Democrat whom Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended as Hillsborough County State Attorney, will run to get his old position back after all.

“Today, I’m running for election as State Attorney to serve the people — all the people — of Hillsborough County,” Warren says in a video he posted on X. “I’m running to keep our neighborhoods safe. I’m running to fight for victims and to make our criminal justice system better.”

On Jan. 8, Warren announced he wouldn’t seek re-election, reasoning that even if he won, DeSantis would just suspend him again. But two days later, a federal appeals court ruled DeSantis violated Warren’s First Amendment rights when he suspended him and sent the case back to a lower court.

DeSantis has appealed that ruling to the full 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, leaving Warren in limbo and facing an upcoming deadline on whether to get in the race. Florida’s qualifying week for State Attorney elections starts next week, ending at noon on April 26.

DeSantis suspended Warren in August 2022, mainly for signing a pledge not to prosecute abortion-related crimes in the aftermath of the Dobbs decision from the U.S. Supreme Court, which overturned Roe v. Wade, erasing the right to an abortion.

Suzy Lopez, a Hillsborough County Judge, was DeSantis’ pick to replace Warren. In the video, Warren slams Lopez, saying her only qualification was her “blind allegiance” to DeSantis.

Warren was first elected in 2016 and was reelected in 2020 by Hillsborough County voters.

“Ron DeSantis threw out your vote. He illegally forced me from office under armed guard,” Warren stated. “I’m running to protect our values, for a woman’s right to choose, for a fair and just system, and — above all — for freedom and democracy.”

Monique Worrell, a Democratic Orange County State Attorney whom DeSantis also suspended, is running for re-election as well. Both will have the backing of the Florida Democratic Party (FDP).

“Andrew Warren is a fighter, and Hillsborough’s only duly elected State Attorney,” FDP Chair Nikki Fried said in a released statement. “We welcome his decision to run for re-election and stay in the fight to return as Hillsborough State Attorney. That decision is now rightfully in the hands of voters, not Ron DeSantis.”