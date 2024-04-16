Rick Scott campaign fumes at Joe Biden’s ‘illegal Florida flights’

A Florida Senator’s re-election campaign is fulminating over recent reports that the federal government is shipping hundreds of thousands of migrants through South Florida.

“While Joe Biden and Democrats claim the crisis at the southern border is not their fault, they are simultaneously flying unvetted illegal aliens into Florida by the hundreds of thousands as part of a program they themselves created,” said Will Hampson, a spokesperson for the Rick Scott campaign.

The program has seen Miami used as a pass through for 326,000 undocumented immigrants since Oct. 2022, according to the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS).

Per CIS, Florida is the “top landing and U.S. customs processing zone for this direct-flights parole-and-release program.”

Scott, who expects to face former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in the General Election, heaped blame on her via his spokesman for not condemning the Democratic White House.

“Many of these illegals are flying into Congresswoman Mucarsel-Powell’s backyard in Miami, and yet she remains silent, too scared to call out her own party for their disastrous policies. The border crisis will not end until Democrats like Biden, (Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro) Mayorkas, and Mucarsel-Powell are retired for good, because they have shown they don’t have the backbone to put the people of Florida and the United States ahead of illegal aliens.”

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services notes that a condition of this program is that “Individuals participating in these processes must have a supporter in the United States who agrees to provide them with financial support for the duration of their parole in the United States.”

It’s an open question whether Miami is a final destination for these arrivals, meanwhile.

While CIS says that “many landing Cubans, Venezuelans, and Haitians will obviously choose to stay in Florida, where expatriate communities are already large,” Gov. Ron DeSantis has suggested that those new arrivals move on quickly, “migrating to sanctuary jurisdictions.”