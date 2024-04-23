Ron DeSantis rips Joe Biden, Congress on abortion, Mexican border security

Florida’s Governor took some time out from his official duties to fume about the failures of federal leadership.

Gov. Ron DeSantis told an audience in Naples that Congress had been derelict in its duty to protect the Mexican-U.S. border, suggesting that “nothing” would happen to increase enforcement actions this year in the wake of the House’s failure to pass a fast-tracked border security bill by the necessary 2/3 supermajority vote.

“They basically capitulated entirely,” DeSantis said at the Florida Gulf Coast University Kapnick Education and Research Center.

“They had an opportunity to insist that (Joe) Biden accept the border. He wanted all the foreign aid and they decided to capitulate. And so he got everything he wants and Republican voters did not get anything with respect to stopping this problem at the southern border,” DeSantis said.

He also had some choice words for President Joe Biden over Tuesday’s campaign stop in Tampa, where the Democrat is addressing reproductive rights and Florida’s recent renunciation thereof.

“Floridians are not buying what Joe Biden is selling, and in November, we’re going to play an instrumental role in sending him back to Delaware where he belongs,” DeSantis vowed.

The Governor said Biden was in Florida to “try to support a constitutional amendment that will mandate abortion up until the moment of birth, that will eliminate parental consent for minors, and that’s written in a way that’s intentionally designed to deceive voters.”

The amendment stipulates that no “law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider.”

However, it “does not change the Legislature’s constitutional authority to require notification to a parent or guardian before a minor has an abortion,” seemingly contradicting one of the Governor’s arguments.