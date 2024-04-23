Ron DeSantis rips Joe Biden, Congress on abortion, Mexican border security

Florida’s Governor took some time out from his official duties to fume about the failures of federal leadership.
Gov. Ron DeSantis told an audience in Naples that Congress had been derelict in its duty to protect the Mexican-U.S. border, suggesting that “nothing” would happen to increase enforcement actions this year in the wake of the House’s failure to pass a fast-tracked border security bill by the necessary 2/3 supermajority vote.
“They basically capitulated entirely,” DeSantis said at the Florida Gulf Coast University Kapnick Education and Research Center.
“They had an opportunity to insist that (Joe) Biden accept the border. He wanted all the foreign aid and they decided to capitulate. And so he got everything he wants and Republican voters did not get anything with respect to stopping this problem at the southern border,” DeSantis said.
He also had some choice words for President Joe Biden over Tuesday’s campaign stop in Tampa, where the Democrat is addressing reproductive rights and Florida’s recent renunciation thereof.
“Floridians are not buying what Joe Biden is selling, and in November, we’re going to play an instrumental role in sending him back to Delaware where he belongs,” DeSantis vowed.
The Governor said Biden was in Florida to “try to support a constitutional amendment that will mandate abortion up until the moment of birth, that will eliminate parental consent for minors, and that’s written in a way that’s intentionally designed to deceive voters.”
The amendment stipulates that no “law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider.”
However, it “does not change the Legislature’s constitutional authority to require notification to a parent or guardian before a minor has an abortion,” seemingly contradicting one of the Governor’s arguments.
6 comments
Dont Say FLA
April 23, 2024 at 2:47 pm
Rhonda’s not wrong about Congress being derelict in their duty regarding the southern border.
Might I suggest Little Dee talk to the G0P’s Unelected House Speaker Donald Javina Trump about that since the Donzzzzzz is the one who caused the dereliction of duty.
Impeach Biden
April 23, 2024 at 2:55 pm
You had the House and Senate when Slo Joe was elected, yet did nothing about the southern invasion. Now it’s a hot topic in this election cycle and now you attempt to turn it on the Repubs. The zombies might take the bait, but not the rest of us.
MH/Duuuval
April 23, 2024 at 2:49 pm
Oklahoma Senator James Lankford would beg to differ with the Governor. Lankford left a recent meeting believing a fair compromise on the border had been reached, but DJT wanted the issue to still be on the front burner in Nov. and his minions in the House and Senate follow suit. Does Dee believe Florida voters are all MAGA-brain deficient?
Joe
April 23, 2024 at 2:50 pm
Waah waah waah, Tiny D. But sure, keep on parroting the lies that Casey and Donald feed you, it’s really working well for you!
Ron Forrest Ron
April 23, 2024 at 2:52 pm
How much longer until Mrs Rhonda aborts her marriage to Little Dee now that his goosed got cooked until it was a lame duck that will take a little longer than two more years to
quackcroak?
Oh, that’ll be two more years, I bet. Just as soon as she needs a new place to stay.
Kathy
April 23, 2024 at 3:06 pm
Why do MAGA gop lie about women’s rights to healthcare. No one is asking for an abortion up until the moment of birth. That doesn’t even make sense. The fear tactics of these whit fascists is ridiculous. Quit lying