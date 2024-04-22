Ron DeSantis calls for feds to deal with campus antisemitism in New York City

Ron DeSantis is sounding off about antisemitism on college campuses, saying the federal Justice Department and Department of Education should be tasked to handle protests that have devolved into threats against Jewish students.

Florida’s Governor told a crowd at West Palm Beach’s Cox Science Center and Aquarium that “what’s going on up there is disgraceful,” adding that President Joe Biden has “been very weak and basically allowing that to happen” through executive inaction.

Protesters at Columbia University have delivered the worst of it of late, with calls to Jewish students to “go back to Poland” in what is a clear attempt to invoke the horrors of the Holocaust, which led to the systematic killing of 90% of Poland’s once-vibrant Jewish population.

“They’re really targeting Jewish students,” DeSantis said. “It’s a hostile environment and violates the civil rights of those students and these universities.”

DeSantis believes that foreign students should have their visas “canceled” and “be sent home,” while American students “violating the code of conduct” should be thrown out of schools.

“You start expelling people, the behavior will change right now in higher education. Particularly in those schools up there, the inmates run the asylum and so they do, the students do this stuff knowing there’s not going to be any repercussions. The minute there’s repercussions, you will start to see a change in behavior,” he added.

The Biden Justice and Education Departments are asleep at the wheel regarding antisemitism on college campuses. Both agencies should hold these universities accountable, and the visa of any foreign student who is championing Hamas should be canceled. pic.twitter.com/sUErXnBACu — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 22, 2024

DeSantis’ predecessor as Governor has also called for corrective action in recent days as protests have made Columbia an unsafe place for Jews.

“And to the antisemitic terrorist sympathizers at Columbia calling for another day like this, your support of these monsters will NEVER be forgotten,” posted U.S. Sen. Rick Scott to social media in recent days.

“You don’t want a ceasefire or peace. You want violence, terrorism and to support thugs who hate America and our great friend Israel. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. If action is not taken immediately, we must revoke all federal funding and hold these ignorant ‘protesters’ and the university enabling them accountable for this violent, evil rhetoric.”