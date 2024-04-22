April 22, 2024
Marsy’s Law group flicks purple lights on Florida landmarks amid National Crime Victims’ Rights week

Gray Rohrer

FLAPOL020723CH027
'For five years now, Florida crime victims have been able to avail themselves of the rights and protections provided by Marsy’s Law for Florida.'

A half dozen landmarks throughout Florida will be lit with a purple glow this week, as Marsy’s Law for Florida celebrates National Crime Victims’ Rights week.

The effort began Sunday and lasts through Saturday.

Marsy’s Law for Florida, the group that helped pass a constitutional amendment in 2018 installing new requirements for the criminal justice system to provide updates and receive input from victims of crimes, is sponsoring the violet hues to raise awareness of crime victims’ rights.

In Tampa, Raymond James Stadium was lit up Sunday night. In Daytona Beach, the Bandshell amphitheater will have a purple glow Sunday through Tuesday evening and the Daytona International Speedway will be lit up the whole week.

The West Pasco Government Center in New Port Richey, the Dade City historic courthouse and the Capital Cascades Trail Crossing pedestrian bridge in Tallahassee will also be adorned in a purple glow all week.

“As advocates for crime victims’ rights, Marsy’s Law for Florida is helping by ensuring victims know they have a clear set of enforceable rights in our state constitution by lighting buildings and landmarks purple during this week of recognition,” said Jennifer Fennell, Marsy’s Law for Florida spokeswoman.

“For five years now, Florida crime victims have been able to avail themselves of the rights and protections provided by Marsy’s Law for Florida.”

The Constitution Revision Commission, an appointed panel that reviews and offers revisions to the state charter every twenty years, put the Marsy’s Law amendment on the ballot in 2018, and 62% of voters approved it.

Similar laws have passed in other states. The name Marsy’s Law stems from a California incident in 1983 in which Marsy Nicholas was killed by her ex-boyfriend, who later confronted her mother and brother when he was out on bail. Marsy’s relatives weren’t informed the accused killer was out of prison. Mary’s family members helped organize the Marsy’s Law group to push for crime victim rights across the country.

Gray Rohrer

